Great Yorkshire Show 2019: date, opening times, exhibitors, tickets and how to get there

The Great Yorkshire Show will be making its return to Harrogate next week (9 July) for its 161st edition, showcasing the very best of British farming, food and the countryside.

The famous three day extravaganza is one of the biggest agricultural events in the English calendar and welcomes more than 130,000 visitors each year, as well as over 8,500 animals.

Sculptor Emma Stothard is creating a large scale installation for the event this year (Photo: Simon Dewhurst Photography Limited)

When is the Great Yorkshire Show 2019?

The Great Yorkshire Show will take place from Tuesday 9 to Thursday 11 July 2019, at the Great Yorkshire Showground in Harrogate.

The Showground will be open to visitors from 7.30am until 7.30pm on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Thursday it will be open from 7.30am until 6.30pm, with last admission at 5pm.

There will be a wealth of trade stands for visitors to enjoy, alongside plenty of entertainment

Which exhibitors and entertainment will be at the Great Yorkshire Show 2019?

Thousands of animals will compete in the judging rings, including cattle, sheep, pigs and pigeons, with the show set to close with one of the most prestigious showjumping classes in the country - the Cock O'the North competition.

The Longhorn Cattle Society's National Competition will also be at this year's event for the first time, along with the UK Beef Shorthorn Championships and National Charolais Show.

Sculptor Emma Stothard is creating a large scale installation to celebrate the Showground's farm shop and cafe Fodder's 10th birthday, which is set to be unveiled on the President's Lawn.

The very best in agricultural machinery and tractors from big name farming brands will also be on display at the show, while away from farming, the Kuoni Catwalk will be bigger and better this year thanks to a refurbished fashion pavillion.

Visitors will have plenty to enjoy in the way of entertainment, with sporting soprano Lizzie Jones set to perform in the Main Ring, and motorbike stunt riding team The Bolddog Lings also in attendance to wow the crowds.

There will be live music, cookery demonstrations - including a demo from Rosemary Shrager - arts, garden and fashion shows, and plenty of shopping to enjoy over the course of the three days.

Further information on what's on this year is detailed on the Great Yorkshire Show website.

How to buy tickets

Tickets for the Great Yorkshire Show can bought in advance online and local outlets, or at the gate on the day.

Prices for tickets are as follows:

- Gate price - adult £29, student £21, child (age 5-18) £15, family (two adults and three children) £75, reserved Grandstand Seat (day specific) £5

- Advance price - adult £26, student £21, child (age 5-18) £12, family (two adults and three children) £67, reserved Grandstand Seat (day specific) £5

Children under the age of five are entitled to free entry and do not require a ticket.

The following local outlets will also be selling tickets for the show until Monday 8 July, while stocks last:

- Yorkshire Agricultural Society Offices

- Fodder

- Select Morrisons stores

How to get there

Routes to the Showground are well signposted and there is plenty of parking available at the site.

Commuters are advised to follow the signed routes to the Show on their approach to Harrogate rather than relying on sat-nav systems, as these may direct to routes with limited access or temporary restrictions.

Transdev, The Harrogate Bus Company, will be operating a free return bus service from Harrogate bus station to the Showground each day, from 7:20am until 8:00pm (7:20am until 7:00pm on Thursday).

Buses depart every 20 minutes from the town centre and the drop-off point is at White Gate.

The number 7 bus from Leeds and Wetherby runs every 30 mins and goes past the Showground entrance.

Northern Rail trains run from Leeds, Knaresborough and York, with trains departing every half hour between Leeds and Harrogate, and every hour between York and Harrogate.

Commuters can take the free shuttle bus to the Showground.