Great Yorkshire Show 2019 events: Gin garden, RAF parachute display and Ginster’s picnic area among new additions

The 161st anniversary of the Great Yorkshire Show will take place in Harrogate between 9 and 11 July 2019.

The Great Yorkshire Show celebrates the very best of farming, food and the countryside, and the event has been highly attended from its first show over a century and a half ago.

Here’s what’s new at the Great Yorkshire Show 2019.

HRH Duke of York, KG to Visit

The Duke of York will visit this year’s Great Yorkshire Show on Thursday 11 July, meeting officials, competitors and exhibitors.

The Duke of York last visited the Great Yorkshire Show in 2002 and will be hosted by the Show Director, Charles Mills.

Two-Part Series Spotlighting Great Yorkshire Show to be Screened

This year, a two-part series dedicated to the Great Yorkshire Show is set to be filmed.

The Great Yorkshire Show Show will be presented by Anita Rani and Jules Hudson, with special guests Julian Norton, and Peter Wright from The Yorkshire Vet.

Bolddog Lings Motorcycle Display Team

For all three days of the Great Yorkshire Show 2019, Bolddog Lings Motorbike Display team will take centre stage in the Main Ring.

Red Shepherdess

TV’s Red Shepherdess Hannah Jackson is set to make her debut at the Great Yorkshire Show 2019.

The 26 year old, who starred in Channel 4’s reality show SAS: Who Dares Wins, will open the Discovery Zone’s new area Gen Z, which aims to educate teenagers about agricultural careers, take to the Kuoni Catwalk as part of the Celebrity Special and be a guest speaker at the Future Farmer’s Breakfast Meeting.

New Fashion Show Presenter

ITV Calendar’s Christine Talbot will be presenting the show for the very first time.



RAF Falcons Parachute Display

Weather permitting, the RAF Falcons Parachute Display team will land in the Main Ring on Wednesday 10 July 2019.

Three National Cattle Breed Shows

This year the Show will host three national cattle breed shows. This will include the Longhorn Cattle Society’s National Show, UK Beef Shorthorn Championships and National Charolais Show.

Ginsters Picnic Area

Visitors can relax at the Ginsters Picnic Area, which is situated on the hill overlooking the Country Pursuits Area, close to the Discovery Zone.

Slingsby Gin Garden

New to this year’s show is the Slingsby Gin Garden, located at the entrance to the Fashion Show.

The Gin Garden can be found close to Grey Gate near the Big Wheel.

New location for the Fashion Show

The Fashion Show, which has been part of the Great Yorkshire Show for over 20 years, will be next door to its former location. This year’s Show will provide more seating around the Kuoni Catwalk, with 7,000 visitors now getting the chance to watch the show.

The Kuoni Catwalk will take place each day at 11am, 12.30pm, 2.30pm and 4pm, with a one-off celebrity special on Tuesday 9 July at 2:30pm.

Yorkshire Water Bar

The Yorkshire Water Bar allows visitors to pull their own pints of water. Visitors will need to bring their own bottle to top up (bottles will not be provided).

New Location for the Art Show

The Art Show will have a new location for 2019, and work from Yorkshire artists will be on display in a dedicated room, just off from the foyer in the Food Hall (Hall 1).



Gen Z at the Discovery Zone

Gen Z, at the Discovery Zone, is a brand new addition for young adults visiting the Show.

This space offers a range of exciting activities, including the use of microscopes, agri-tech, planting skills and veterinary techniques.

For more information, visit: greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/new-for-2019/