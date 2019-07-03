Great Yorkshire Show 2019: Ticket prices, how to buy them and booking deadlines

Have your say

The 161st Great Yorkshire Show will take place in Harrogate between 9 and 11 July 2019.

The Great Yorkshire Show celebrates the very best of farming, food and the countryside, and the event has been highly attended from its first show over a century and a half ago.

If you’re looking to buy tickets for this year’s show, then this is everything you need to know.

How to buy tickets

Tickets for the Great Yorkshire Show can bought in advance online and local outlets, or at the gate on the day.

Ticket prices for this year’s show

Prices for tickets are as follows:

- Gate price - adult £29, student £21, child (age 5-18) £15, family (two adults and three children) £75, reserved Grandstand Seat (day specific) £5

- Advance price - adult £26, student £21, child (age 5-18) £12, family (two adults and three children) £67, reserved Grandstand Seat (day specific) £5

Children under the age of five are entitled to free entry and do not require a ticket.

Advance tickets are valid for any one day, so you won’t be prompted to choose a day when booking your ticket.

The following local outlets will also be selling tickets for the show until Monday 8 July, while stocks last:

- Yorkshire Agricultural Society Offices

- Fodder

- Select Morrisons stores

Tourist Information Centres

The following Tourist Information Centres will be selling tickets:

- Bradford Visitor Information Centre

- Doncaster Tourist Information Centre

- Harrogate Tourist Information Centre

- Huddersfield Tourist Information Centre

- Visit York

Ticket booking deadlines

If you’d like to receive your tickets by post then the booking deadline is Wednesday 3 July 2019.

If you’re having your tickets sent by email (e-tickets), then the deadline is Saturday 6 July 2019.

For more information, visit: greatyorkshireshow.co.uk/ticket-information/