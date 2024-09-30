Long-term Snake Pass plan needed as landslips worsen due to climate change: The Yorkshire Post says
But it now appears that climate change is making the situation even more difficult due to the impact that more frequent heavy rain is having on the condition of the Snake Pass route between the two cities which travels through the Peak District.
One of the highest roads in the UK, Snake Pass already posed a substantial maintenance challenge for Derbyshire County Council, with the isolated weather-hit route constantly moving, having been built on historic shale landslip deposits.
But increasing bouts of heavy rain caused by climate change have been blamed for the frequency of interventions to tackle landslips increasing from once every eight years to up to once every six months.
Another closure for surface repairs is planned for nine days next month but council bosses are warning their limited highways budget means piecemeal repairs are being conducted rather than a longer-term fix that would need to be funded by Government.
Such a move would obviously come at a greater initial outlay to the public purse but the argument is that it would be more sustainable and economically-beneficial than allowing the current situation to continue.
An alternative idea of building 25-mile Trans-Pennine Tunnel underground would cost billions and has not got out of gear since being mooted almost a decade ago.
There are no easy answers to this problem but a sustainable plan is needed.
