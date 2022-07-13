Loss of Doncaster Sheffield Airport would be big blow for Yorkshire - The Yorkshire Post says

IT would be a sad day for Yorkshire if Doncaster Sheffield Airport (DSA) ceased flights, which seems possible. The airport’s opening in 2005 was a potent symbol of our region’s ambitions and determination to develop its economy.

Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 5:41 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th July 2022, 5:43 pm

Yet DSA faces an uncertain future, according to its owners, after the withdrawal of Wizz Air last month, leaving it with a single airline, holiday firm TUI. That means maintaining a flight schedule may no longer be viable.

The owners also note that DSA has never reached the critical mass of passenger numbers necessary to make it profitable, which is obviously an unsustainable position for any business. A strategic review of the airport’s future is now to be carried out.

The current turmoil in aviation, with flights being cancelled at major hubs and passengers enduring horrendous delays because of staff shortages, cannot have helped matters.

Regrettably, the plight of DSA is further evidence of the deep-seated economic inequalities that hold our region back.

The loss of Wizz Air flights to its bases in the south of England might be a case study of how Yorkshire consistently loses out to more affluent areas when investment decisions are taken.

The loss of DSA would be a particularly cruel blow to Doncaster, recently granted city status, a place that is striving with all its might to build the brightest possible economic future and which deserves to succeed in its endeavours.

DSA’s owners are fully committed to playing their part in those efforts, and consultations will now take place within the Sheffield City Region over the best way forward for the airport. It would be of benefit to our county if they can find a way of ensuring flights will continue.

