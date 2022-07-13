Loss of Doncaster Sheffield Airport would be big blow for Yorkshire - The Yorkshire Post says

Yet DSA faces an uncertain future, according to its owners, after the withdrawal of Wizz Air last month, leaving it with a single airline, holiday firm TUI. That means maintaining a flight schedule may no longer be viable.

The owners also note that DSA has never reached the critical mass of passenger numbers necessary to make it profitable, which is obviously an unsustainable position for any business. A strategic review of the airport’s future is now to be carried out.

Doncaster Sheffield Airport bosses have announced the airport could close.

The current turmoil in aviation, with flights being cancelled at major hubs and passengers enduring horrendous delays because of staff shortages, cannot have helped matters.

Regrettably, the plight of DSA is further evidence of the deep-seated economic inequalities that hold our region back.

The loss of Wizz Air flights to its bases in the south of England might be a case study of how Yorkshire consistently loses out to more affluent areas when investment decisions are taken.

The loss of DSA would be a particularly cruel blow to Doncaster, recently granted city status, a place that is striving with all its might to build the brightest possible economic future and which deserves to succeed in its endeavours.