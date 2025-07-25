Lost learning shows the lasting impact the pandemic is having on children in the country
As the annual State of the Nation report from the Centre for Young Lives think tank, founded by former Children’s Commissioner for England Baroness Anne Longfield, shows, the pandemic is still casting a long shadow over the lives of young people.
Measures of vulnerability like poverty, children’s mental health, Special Educational Needs, school attendance and the number of children going into social care have all worsened.
This is as much a legacy of austerity as it is Covid. Cuts left many young people without the support infrastructure that is needed for bringing the best out in children. Expecting teachers to take up the slack from the decimation of early support and youth services in the early 2010s is simply too much.
Instead of focusing on bringing the best out of children in the classroom, too many teachers find themselves dealing with welfare issues.
Problems in the classroom start at home. It has the education system swimming against an ever-increasing tide.
Attempts by the Labour Government to replace Sure Start centres is the right step. However, it will take time for change to take effect.
It is clear from this report that successive governments have failed to deliver an education recovery for children, five years on from the first Covid lockdowns.
Education experts warned repeatedly that additional support was needed to ensure a whole generation of children were not condemned to a life of lost learning. No politician of any stripe can claim that this was unforeseen.
An annual report into childhood vulnerability is clearly needed and few people are better equipped to monitor the welfare of children than Baroness Anne Longfield.
