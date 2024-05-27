Certainly throughout the winter months, our drive home which takes us across this expanse of open ruggedness is usually a slow one as visibility rarely extends beyond the end of the car bonnet.

This spring has seen it’s fair share of damp, chilly mornings, the sun slow to burn through the clag. But in the summer we see it in all it’s spectacular sweeping beauty and no matter how many times I’ll drive this road, it never fails to make me smile.

As we headed home one evening I caught sight of a short eared owl, gliding across the heatheropen moorland, the last of the sunlight catching the tips of it’s outstretched wings.

I instantly slowed and put my window down, admiring it’s soft mottled colouring, it’s piercingly sharp eyes scanning the tufts of heather and bilberry. It flew towards us before turning and flying next to us in the car.

The little guy leant further across me, his eyes glistening and a smile catching the edge of his mouth. Neither of us spoke, not wanting to disturb the moment.

I was sure that if we reached out we could almost brush our fingers along the tips of it’s wing feathers. It , it was so close.

Then quite suddenly, it veered off suddenly and plunged to the ground and we lost sight of it andas we continued up the road. It was one of many magical and breathtaking experiences that the two of us are often lucky enough to experience.

We never take these magical moments especiallyfor granted and although neither of us are ever quick enough to catch a photo of the amazing wildlife that we share our home with the short eared owl.

I know that some are so special, they’ll stay with us, forever etched in our memories. We’ve had a small roe deer population at the farm for quite a few years now.

Most mornings, whilst the world is still waking from it’s slumber, we catch glimpses of them down the lane, grazing the grass on the edge of the trees.

Despite seeing them often, I always catch my breath at the sight of them, afraid any noise may send them fleeing into the safety of the trees.

But the one we’d seen recently wasn’t aware of our presence as it glided effortlessly across the meadows, oblivious to our gaze fixed on it. I stopped the bike and pointed in it’s direction, but John-William had already spotted it.

It headed towards the “big wall”, a long stretch of continuous dry stone wall that defines the boundary between the inbye land and the moors.

It never faltered and neither did our intense concentration as we watched the deer leap the great wall, clearing it with ease. It soared clean over, front legs tucked up tight never missing a beat as it hit the ground on the far side and kept running.

It was quite simply beautiful to watch and even though we were both staring avidly, we still uttered the words “did you see that?”