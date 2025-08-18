Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On one level this is an understandable viewpoint. Criminal investigations really should be colour blind and there is a real need for police and for social workers to listen properly to adolescent girls who are making accusations of abuse.

Yet there are also significant dangers in assuming that we know what a child abuser looks like. It may make it easier to control the risk from the small minority of Asian taxi drivers who are abusers, but it puts young girls and boys at increased risk from other sources of abuse.

A great deal of the most damaging abuse comes from men, and occasionally women, who are very skilled at seeming entirely normal and reliable people. They place themselves in close proximity to a young adult and take up positions of trust but are far from trustworthy.

Ampleforth College and Abbey. PIC: Simon Hulme

For example, one of the worst recent cases of reported child abuse in Yorkshire took place at Ampleforth School. This is a Catholic boarding school with a fine reputation for education where over the years the vast majority of the staff have focused on providing a safe and stimulating education.

Which made it an ideal target for the truly typical child abuser. The one who goes under the radar. The one who seems so kind and considerate and committed to his job. The one who gains trust over months and years. The one who tells the young person that they are special and much loved. Before inflicting violent and humiliating sex acts upon them and threatening dire consequences if a word is spoken about what happened behind carefully closed doors.

It was some of the monks and some of the lay brothers who inflicted life changing damage on the youngster in their charge. When a young person is brave enough to make an accusation against such respectable and law-abiding citizens they are rarely believed by the authorities. Which enables the abuse to continue undetected for far too long.

That assumption that a respectable member of a widely respected community couldn’t possibly be inflicting so much pain and humiliation on those in their care lay behind the resignation of the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby. It seems that the Archbishop did absolutely nothing wrong in his own personal life and so found it hard to believe that others who shared his beliefs could have darker motives. His resignation came about not because he was personally corrupt or immoral but because he was fooled by someone who was. Unless he thought he could best protect the church by keeping the scandal silent.

The actual abuser John Smyth was able to continue an astonishingly ugly pattern of deliberate abuse for decades because he seemed so respectable and normal. So normal that he was the lawyer for the morality campaigner Mary Whitehouse. Yet in 1982 the Irwin Trust discovered that he had committed sadistic beatings on young men at a Christian camp and at the prestigious Winchester College.

Instead of being exposed and punished he was quietly allowed to move to Zimbabwe where he carried on abusing children. Presumably someone in authority thought that it doesn’t matter so much if the abused children are black and a long distance away. As a result of such prejudice about what kind of person commits abuse and who the victims really are it was eventually discovered that Smyth had abused at least 100 people over the course of a 40 year systematic campaign of exploitation.

The damage this does to the victims isn’t just physical. It is mental. It must be incredibly hard to get over the experience of being abused. It must be even harder to recover when the person who exploited you was a trusted friend of the family or a member of an organisation where you should have felt safe. How is it possible to begin to trust anyone once you have experienced such severe manipulation from someone you genuinely cared about?

That is what makes the clumsy caricature of the typical abuser so very dangerous. Young people may be at risk when they get into a taxi or when they are targeted by people who look or behave differently to the majority community. They are at much greater risk from those who look exactly like the majority community and who seem entirely respectable.

Recent reports indicate that some police officers joined in the abuse of young women in Rotherham.

No community has a monopoly on bad behaviour. No community is immune to being exploited by pillars of the community and adults that they thought were friends of the family.