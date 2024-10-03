Making national parks more accessible would unlock countless opportunities - George Jabbour

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is indisputable that there would be tremendous gains for society as a whole if more of us increased the time we spent being active outdoors. This is why we ought to make the most of the abundant natural assets that every corner of the UK is blessed with. While a lot has already been accomplished in recent times, more could be done.

This point was saliently clear at the ‘UK National Parks Conference 2024: 75 years of Landscapes for Everyone’, hosted by Northumberland National Park Authority.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event, which took place in Newcastle last week, saw representatives from the National Parks, Government and other national groups gather to debate some of the challenges that have to be addressed in order for our stunning natural areas to become more inviting to people from all backgrounds.

George Jabbour at the ‘UK National Parks Conference 2024: 75 years of Landscapes for Everyone’.

As this year marks the 75th anniversary of the 1949 National Parks and Access to the Countryside Act, a central theme that shone through the discussion we had was access. This is highly appropriate as the purposes of the National Parks include promoting their enjoyment by the public.

At the conference, I made a contribution to highlight how essential it is to cooperate across the board, not only within our fantastic family of National Parks, but also with the National Landscapes (formerly known as Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty), local authorities, the Government and the public sector, businesses and charities. This is particularly relevant when implementing a joined-up thinking to raise awareness nationally.

I gleaned this insight from my experience as a North Yorkshire Councillor for the Helmsley and Sinnington division, which includes spectacular scenery that is managed by different bodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the vibrant market town of Helmsley, the remarkable trails and the fabulous North York Moors National Park, the patch that I am fortunate to represent contains parts of the magnificent Howardian Hills National Landscape, whose Joint Advisory Committee I chair.

Therefore, I am a firm believer in the positive results that could be attained when entities that sometimes operate in silos start to collaborate with each other.

Because of this approach, a success we had locally last month was the creation of the Saint Aelred's Pilgrim Trail, which begins and finishes in Helmsley and connects iconic churches via a 41-mile walk.

Another project that I championed in Yorkshire is the Moorsbus, which is a brilliant initiative that runs a bus network linking the North York Moors National Park to surrounding towns and settlements.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To boost access and draw more visitors, we should tell the national story of the endless possibilities that are available to each of us to seize in our landscapes. This should be combined with developing practical measures such as ameliorating transport, upgrading infrastructure and establishing more attractions that appeal to people from all walks of life.