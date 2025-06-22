Manufacturing is not a relic of the past, it is a strategic asset - Keith Jackson

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I respectfully, but firmly, disagree.

As someone who has spent 40 years as a Chartered Engineer in British manufacturing, leading and advising companies with global reach across advanced engineering, industrial technology and MedTech. I’ve seen the real-world impact of manufacturing on jobs, exports, innovation and national resilience. And I can say with confidence: this is not about the past. It’s about preparing for the future.

Today’s manufacturing sector is unrecognisable from the factory floors of the 1970s. It is capital-intensive, technology-driven, and globally integrated. It includes advanced materials, quantum components, medical devices, clean energy systems, and AI-enabled production. These are not legacy sectors, they are the very industries that will define the 21st-century economy.

A view of a factory floor.

Yet despite their importance, the UK has for decades pursued a policy of neglect. Manufacturing’s share of GDP has dropped from 16 per cent in 1990 to just 9 per cent today. We have offshored supply chains, lost domestic capability, and watched as other countries, notably Germany, Japan, and now the US, built modern industrial ecosystems around skills, R&D, and long-term planning.

The result? Fragile supply chains, a £94.8bn trade deficit, sluggish productivity and deep regional inequalities. These are not the outcomes of an overreliance on manufacturing, but of turning away from it.

The claim that manufacturing “no longer supports meaningful employment” is not supported by the facts. Across the UK, the sector employs 2.6 million people with millions more in supply chains, and contributes over £224bn annually to the economy. Wages in manufacturing are on average 12 per cent higher than the national average, and the sector continues to drive more than 40 per cent of all UK R&D.

In Yorkshire and the Humber, manufacturing is an economic mainstay, generating £20bn per year and supporting over 275,000 jobs.

And this isn’t just about jobs. It’s about national capability.

From semiconductors to antibiotics, steel to EV batteries, we are dangerously dependent on fragile global supply chains. In a world facing climate shocks, geopolitical instability, and technological arms races, the ability to make the things we critically need is no longer optional. It is strategic.

Britain’s peers recognise this. The United States is investing over $50bn through the CHIPS Act to rebuild semiconductor manufacturing. Germany is doubling down on industrial sovereignty. And Japan, often overlooked in these debates, has preserved a strong, export-driven manufacturing base that now underpins its leadership in robotics, clean energy and medical technology.

Japan’s approach is instructive: a long-term industrial strategy, close collaboration between government, industry and research institutions and continuous investment in skills and supply chains.

The result? Manufacturing still contributes over 20 per cent of Japan’s GDP and plays a critical role in its economic and diplomatic influence.

The UK should learn from this. If we are to compete in the technologies of tomorrow, we must invest in the people, infrastructure and partnerships that drive industrial excellence.

That starts with skills. Advanced manufacturing depends on highly trained engineers, technicians, data scientists and machine operators, roles that blend digital fluency with domain expertise. Yet we face persistent shortages in technical skills and STEM education. Rebuilding our industrial base means rebuilding our skills pipeline, through apprenticeships, T-levels, lifelong learning and modernised technical colleges.

We also need a national industrial strategy with teeth: one that aligns research funding, supply chain development, export support and capital investment. Piecemeal policy and short-term pilots will not deliver global competitiveness.

Crucially, manufacturing must be outward-looking. This is not about autarky. It’s about strategic interdependence. The UK must boost trade in high-value goods, attract inward investment, and deepen industrial cooperation with trusted allies. That includes partnerships in clean tech, defence and health innovation, areas where British engineering has a global reputation but lacks coordinated commercial backing.

Let us also be clear: we do not need to make everything. But we do need to make the things that matter. And we need the ability to scale production quickly when a crisis strikes, whether that crisis is another global pandemic, a geopolitical rupture or a technology ban.

Manufacturing is not a relic. It is a strategic asset. It underpins our exports, drives innovation, builds resilience and brings prosperity to places too long left behind.

This isn’t nostalgia, it’s national strategy.