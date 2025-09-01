Manufacturing sector contraction shows the Government can’t heap more pressure on businesses

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The research showed new orders contracted “at the fastest pace in four months”, with manufacturers linking the decline to subdued client confidence and caution regarding costs following recent minimum wage and national insurance contribution increases.

In fixing the hole in public finances through increasing taxes, the Government could end up creating more long term problems by driving out investment and drying up much needed employment opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The significance of manufacturing in Yorkshire cannot be understated. While it may not be to the levels of the past, manufacturing is still a key employer in many parts of the region.

Engineers working in a factory. PIC: David Davies/PA Wire

Manufacturing firms indicated that uncertainty led to further cutbacks in employment last month, with a reduction in jobs for the tenth month in a row. This is not a good sign for a Chancellor with little headroom.

How Rachel Reeves formulates her next Budget remains to be seen. But one thing is for certain and that is that the Government cannot ladle further costs onto businesses, especially when its stated priority is to deliver economic growth.