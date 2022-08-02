Many tasks ahead after North Yorkshire and York devolution deal - The Yorkshire Post says

Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark joined local leaders to sign the deal yesterday, which should mean that significant powers are transferred to a Mayor along with £540m Government investment.

The signing at the National Railway Museum came as the region celebrated Yorkshire Day, heralding “the return of powers and resources from London to much of the historic North Riding”, Mr Clark said.

It is, of course, high time that less decisions about a disparate and very rural part of the country, home to the Dales and the Moors, should be dictated by people in Whitehall.

North York Moors. Picture: Gary Lonbottom.

However Mr Clark openly acknowledges that the challenges are different in North Yorkshire to those in West and South Yorkshire, both of which already benefit from elected metro mayors.

Whoever might take that role arguably has a more complicated task on their hands to their more urban counterparts.

While York is a treasured hive of domestic and international tourism – as are the aforementioned National Parks – the lesser-known corners are in dire need of assistance.

Tackling the issues of second homes and depleted communities, closing schools, poor transport links and rural poverty, to name a few, will be the unglamorous task awaiting a future leader in North Yorkshire.

Some 15 years in the making, this devolution deal is absolutely worth the moment of celebration.