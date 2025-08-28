Maritime Hub in Whitby will help young to own the future: Carl Les

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However between George`s journey times, and my other commitments that day, that didn’t work out.

I knew his route well so drove along it to find him next to a newly erected finger post sign marking the trail in Bolton on Swale, famous in its churchyard for the resting place of Henry Jenkins, reputedly the oldest man in England when he died aged 169 in 1670.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I sat with him whilst he stocked up with protein from a tin of mushy peas, listening to part of his journey. He had stayed the night before at the newly created hostel in the old church at Hudswell, two miles off the route but the very commercially aware parish trustees are prepared to fetch and return walkers to the route, so they can overnight in their excellent new facility.

Carl Les has his say

Whilst waiting at Bolton on Swale we encountered another “Coaster”, Johannes from Germany, well experienced in long-distance walks in Europe, mainly with a religious heritage, but this was his first in the UK, although he said it is now becoming well-known in Germany. Unfortunately he didn’t know about the passport, and I didn’t have my promotional one to give him.

After I left George he continued on his way to the marginally off-route but passport validating Kiplin Hall. Apart from its scenic setting and architectural merit, Kiplin is famous as the starting point for the Calvert family from where they left to found Baltimore, Maryland in the United States.

I wonder what the Founding Fathers and the authors of the US Constitution would have made of the Alaskan Summit. What was achieved? And what results following the meeting with European leaders afterwards? A measure of success for VP Vance was that President Trump was prepared to ring President Putin at 1am Moscow time, even if that woke him, to tell him the meeting had ended.

“That’s the sort of President I voted for,” he tweeted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bombs still fall, the missiles hit targets; this week Lviv, only 50 miles from the Polish border, where an overshoot would easily land in a NATO country, and wiping out an American-owned factory that makes domestic refrigerators. Trump didn`t ring about that but just said he “wasn`t pleased”.

The next day I visited Whitby to see the progress being made on the construction of the Maritime Hub, amongst other uses a training facility that will go some way to helping support the fishing and other maritime activities on our North coast.

Whitby is attractive, and always been special to me ever since one of my uncles tried to teach me sailing from there.

For a few years we always visited at Regatta weekend, staying at the wonderfully individual Marine Hotel right on the Fish Quay. I was delighted this time to be taken to a restaurant in a nearby riverside village to where the previous owners had relocated.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I can’t mention where in this article as that would be an improper endorsement, but a wonderful setting right by the river, great food as at the Marine, and the very young staff were talented, enthusiastic and well-trained.

They reminded me of the very many young people we employed in our business at holidays and weekends over the years who went on to good careers, not necessarily in hospitality or retail, but doctors, dentists, lawyers, publishing, teaching, advertising and PR.

We can’t claim their successes but we can claim to have given them the start in preparing for the world of work, being on time, smart, friendly, respectful, being part of a team.

That must also be one of the goals of the Maritime Hub, helping our youth to own the future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The road to Whitby led by Langdale Moor, now nationally known as the site of the wildfire. Coincidentally on the same day the Mayor’s office put out a press release praising the firefighters for their efforts, I can add little to what the Mayor said.

Frequently we owe a huge debt of gratitude to our blue light services, who run towards danger when we try to escape it.

They do so supported by other organisations including the council, and volunteer organisations as well.

Chairman George is raising funds by his walk for the air ambulance, and I hope he is very successful. I think he has raised more than £4,000 so far in sponsorship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At last I’ve finished reading my book on the Great North Road . My local bookshop can`t locate a copy of James Buckley’s Outport of Scarborough as recommended by Bob Roberts, but he is kindly going to send me a copy, so I have my reading sorted for the next few weeks.