Maternity services need urgent attention across Yorkshire as crisis in staffing leads to closure of labour wards

However, it is a damning indictment of the current state of the NHS when a crisis in maternity staffing across Yorkshire leads to labour wards being closed dozens of times over the past year.

What is the message that is being sent to expectant mothers as a result of the closure of labour wards? What does this say about a supposedly compassionate, caring society?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The figures obtained by The Yorkshire Post show that this is a region wide issue and not just confined to certain parts of Yorkshire. And indeed there is plenty of evidence that this is a national issue.

A midwife talking to a pregnant woman. PIC: PA

There is clearly a shortage of skills that needs to be addressed, as highlighted by Lord Darzi. It emphasises the need to trim the fat in the NHS and ensure that frontline services are appropriately staffed.

At the moment more and more money is being poured into the NHS for less and less return.

Attempts to bridge skills gaps are clearly being undermined when student midwives are leaving their courses in droves due to financial pressures with the Royal College of Midwives (RCM) warning that trainees are working up to 70 hours a week on placements and in part-time jobs to afford their courses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The previous government has been accused of being "asleep at the wheel" regarding the safety of maternity services, by a top nurse in the country.

Labour cannot afford to make the same mistake. While the Government rightly points out that fixes across the health service can’t happen overnight, maternity services need to be fixed as a matter of priority.