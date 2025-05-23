Maybe we did need another report into the state of the railways in Yorkshire - Ismail Mulla

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Unfortunately Yorkshire has been left behind when it comes to transport connectivity. Sizeable communities are left isolated by poor or non-existent rail links and infrequent bus services.

I think back to my time starting out in journalism and the arduous amount of planning that I had to do to make sure that I got to the interview on time. Trains, buses and taxis. The trains were never reliable back then but they only got worse as time wore on.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But the idea that public transport can help unlock opportunity stuck with me. Had I not been able to climb onto a train I may not have been able to get to the job interview that would ultimately lead to the role that I am in now.

A general view of Leeds Train Station. PIC: James Hardisty

So I watched on with interest as Yorkshire’s three Labour mayors challenged the Government to seize a “once in a generation opportunity” to fix Yorkshire’s dysfunctional rail network.

Presenting a £14bn 15-year plan, West Yorkshire’s Tracy Brabin, South Yorkshire’s Oliver Coppard and York and North Yorkshire’s David Skaith said it would bring housing, jobs and growth to the region.

The plan wasn’t from some obscure think tank. Rather it has the heft of being penned by former Home Secretary and Sheffield MP Lord Blunkett.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To the majority of rail commuters in the region, the language was not new. But if it helps spell it out to the Government that investment is badly needed, then it should be welcomed.

Tracy Brabin, the Mayor of West Yorkshire, said: “Fixing our broken railways will help us create more jobs, unlock opportunities and build more homes, closing that productivity gap, putting more money into people's pockets.”

The people of Yorkshire know this. The appetite amongst people in the region to see rail improvements delivered is clearly evident.

The current TransPennine Route Upgrades (TRU) have often led to disruption. But people understand that said disruption will deliver long-term benefit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That is why the onus amongst political leaders should be to get on with it. And the Mayors have shown ambition and along with support from Lord Blunkett have come up with a credible plan.

Now it’s time for the central government to look beyond its SW1 bubble and provide the necessary investment to see the region reach its economic potential.

The reality is though that passengers across Yorkshire will not be holding their breath. Promises have been made, plans been revealed and slogans penned. However, there is little to show for it.

I still remember during the 2017 general election when many media colleagues from Westminster found it a novelty sitting on a clapped out pacer train in Halifax.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Until that disconnect between Westminster and the regions is not addressed, I fear we will have little progress. Maybe if Ministers were made to commute to the region for Cabinet meetings, no Ministerial Jags, just public transport, for a few months, we’d have a resolution.

So is this report a complete waste of time? I’m minded not to be so cynical given how Lord Blunkett explained his approach to my colleague Ralph Blackburn.

“Sometimes political change is not just about the public profile, it's also about personal relationships,” he said.

He said that he had spoken to his fellow peer and Rail Minister Lord Hendy to find out exactly what the Government was looking for in big rail infrastructure projects.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“His advice was very clear, it's got to be about growth and housing,” Lord Blunkett said.

The former Home Secretary then proceeded to tailor his report to what the Government is looking for.

In essence, everything the Government could want is now there to pull the trigger on much needed investment. Previous Tory governments gunned down trust voters had placed in them by repeatedly failing to deliver on promises. If Sir Keir Starmer’s Government is serious about delivering economic growth and tackling regional inequality, then it would put money on the table so that the Mayors can deliver a rail infrastructure fit for the 21st century.