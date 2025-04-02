Measured approach is the right response to the threat of trade tariffs

The Prime Minister is right to take a measured approach to Donald Trump’s tariffs. It won’t serve Britain’s best interests to antagonise the capricious US president. Sir Keir Starmer Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said businesses wanted a “calm and collected response to this, not a knee-jerk”.

However, the country must face the facts. It is clear that the US administration is only concerned with furthering its own economic interests, even if it comes at the cost of long-standing trading partners.

A new report from the think tank the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) shows over 25,000 direct jobs in the car manufacturing industry could be at risk if Trump confirms 25 per cent tariffs on US car imports.

One way to navigate these turbulent times is to ensure that Britain strengthens its own industrial capabilities.

US President Donald Trump speaks at a luncheon PIC: Niall Carson/PA Wire

The thing about Donald Trump is that he is a businessman. It is in his character to be essentially entrepreneurial even in his approach to politics.

The best way to take advantage is to be competitive enough to be able to negotiate on a peer level with the US. If the US feels there is a deal to be done then it will be done.

If there's one country that the US President is likely to look upon favourably, it is the UK. This was evident during Sir Keir’s recent visit to the White House, when he presented an invite for a state visit from the King.

The question is whether an era of trade tariffs will leave everyone impoverished in more ways than one.

That is why it is important for the Government to also open up other market fronts.