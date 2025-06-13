Meeting Lindsey Burrow was a reminder of extraordinary job done by nation's carers: Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hearing Lindsey speak so candidly about her journey as a carer and devoted wife to Rob was inspiring. Caring can fall on any of us if we are blessed as it is a privilege to care for another being, however, carers are still the unsung heroes. Society does not see them yet these silent army of friends and families who care for their loved ones, often 24 /7 march on.

In our city Carers Leeds do a fantastic job to support all the unpaid carers in our city, and I respect their staff for doing what they do. I was a trustee of this incredible charity for six years, so I know how they have evolved and innovated to reach out to more carers, so they know they are not alone.

Like so many I have followed the heroic journey of Rob and Lindsey. The honesty and vulnerability showed by Rob who was the most successful rugby players was awe inspiring. He died at the young age of 41 and has left a legacy, a brand new MND centre in our city of Leeds.

Lindsey and Rob Burrow during the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon in 2024. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA.

We can all do our bit as individuals to support other carers. There is a tribe out there from all walks of life, the caring roles falls on their shoulder almost overnight and they do it with such love and devotion, yet at times the journey is brutal. People who walk through adversity such as Rob and Lindsey Burrow are extraordinary, they bared their soul to educate and inform us about the disease, MND and then they embarked on massive fund raising with their ardent supporter and friend, Kevin Sinfield to raise millions to create a centre for MND patients and their families.

In our midst we see first hand how ordinary people do extraordinary things so we do not have to look too far for inspiration. Meeting Lindsay serendipitously coincided after I saw a BBC documentary which featured an interview with this amazing couple. May be the universe conspired to give me the opportunity to meet with her. It also reminded me and made me angry how after all this time, carers are given lip service in the way they are disregarded.

Carers come from all walks of life, they could be a barrister, a binman, or a supermarket worker. A token carers allowance is given to these people which does not match the sacrifice they give, or the savings the state makes. Carers do not take the role on because they want recognition, but they are entitled to be supported and acknowledged as valued members of our society.

A carer may find they become a bereaved carer and that adds another complex layer on their grief. Losing the loved one is a difficult to comprehend and on top they lose their role as a carer who was running around 24 hours often sleep deprived. The pandemic hit these carers quite hard as what little support was there for them became even harder to access. Respite is a luxury, and trust is not easy when it comes to self-care, and delegation.

Daxa Manhar Patel, resilience coach, author and solicitor. PIC: Gary Longbottom

As I walked out of Leeds Central Library, I found myself talking to a lovely lady who was caring for her partner, my parting gift was try if you can to put the oxygen mask on yourself so you can continue to do what you do best for the person you love.

Those of us who have walked this journey can with the benefit of hindsight help others in some small way. Often carers must give up their jobs to do justice to their caring role and in a society that is so connected why is it that these hard choices must still be made. Is it because we still see caring as an undervalued role or is it because unless we are in that position we cannot comprehend how tough this journey is for someone who overnight goes from being in a supportive role to become a primary carer.

My journey of caring led me to understand the nuances associated with this incredible experience. I lost a sense of myself, and many did not see me as a carer because I employed someone to help me care for my dad. This still hurts because I was the carer, but it gives a glimpse of how we perceive paid carers as carers and unpaid carers as just, friends or family!

New research for Carers Week 2025 reveals around 10.7 million people are carers or former carers. According to Carers UK, there is an impact on their finances, employment and their health. These people play a vital role, yet they are often isolated. Equality for unpaid carers is not just a strapline, it ought to be a right.

Charities like Carers UK, Carers Trust, and Carers Leeds in our city do a sterling job to support carers, but it takes a special awareness week in the calendar for us to recognise these unsung heroes. That surely must change.

Let us not wait for a date on the calendar to value carers. Let us make it our daily practice to see them, support them, and fight for the recognition and resources they deserve. Carers are the quiet backbone of our society – let us finally give them the respect and support they have earned, every single day.