Michael Gove, the levelling up claims simply don't add up - The Yorkshire Post says

The latest National World report shows how Government funding for English councils has fallen by 41.6 per cent in six years

The unit’s analysis of House of Common Library data reveals that councils in England received £13 billion in the council funding settlement in 2020-21.

After adjusting for inflation, that was a real terms drop of £9.3 billion compared to 2015-16, when they got the equivalent of £22.3 billion (in 2020-21 prices).

Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Michael Gove.

That’s the equivalent of £163.91 less per person in England, based on Office for National Statistics (ONS) 2020 population estimates, with cuts ranging from 9.2 per cent to 56.2 per cent depending on the council.

So while Secretary of State for Levelling Up, Michael Gove, addressed the Conference of the North in Liverpool yesterday – after the publication of his White Paper which committed no new money to the Government’s flagship policy, one that earned them Red Wall votes – those watching his performance must have thought: this simply doesn’t add up.

Meanwhile, former Northern Powerhouse minister Jake Berry suggested during the convention that giving mayors the power to cut taxes could make the North “the most competitive place in the United Kingdom to grow a business”.

It follows a similar suggestion by Tees Valley mayor Ben Houchen, who called for powers on setting business rates to be devolved.