Middle ground needed when it comes to working from home - Daxa Patel

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Like many, I valued the ritual of commuting and interacting with colleagues, in fact I thrived on it.

The pandemic, however, thrust many non-key workers into remote work, including myself. My firm adapted quickly, and I found myself working three days from home. This transition was not without its challenges, especially as it required me to redefine my idea of workplace interaction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For me also, there followed a need to set boundaries as I wanted my dining room to be just that and an office to be just that but sometimes the boundaries were blurred. The sense of leaving work and not leaving work was something else one had to learn to navigate.

A woman at home working. PIC: iStock/PA

What I missed most was the camaraderie, an irreplaceable aspect of office life. The BBC programme reports that 40 per cent of people still work full-time in offices, while 13 per cent remain remote. It is crucial to understand that this tension between workers and employers is not new, having silently brewed for years. Parents and carers have had this long-standing dilemma of balancing making a living and their caring responsibilities.

Certain professions, like train drivers or nurses, cannot accommodate remote work. I profoundly respect these key workers who risked their health to keep services running while others worked from the safety of their homes. As a small business owner and leadership coach operating online from home, my reflections on remote work are nuanced. The absence of face-to-face interactions can be isolating, particularly for those living alone. For newcomers, in-person mentorship is invaluable, often missing in virtual settings. The serendipity of workplace interactions and the forging of lifelong friendships are difficult to replicate online which brings with it a sense of fun and a sense of belonging.

Despite my initial reluctance, I now advocate for a balanced approach. A new mindset embracing flexibility can boost productivity when employees are supported adequately. The decline in commuting has economic implications, affecting businesses reliant on office workers, from dry cleaners to city centre eateries, not to mention transport service providers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Workers save on travel expenses and the time wasted in commuting, affording them more opportunities to spend valuable time with family. Yet, it is important to recognise that work can provide a sense of ‘family’ support, often offering more opportunities for being seen and heard than one might find at home.

Hybrid work models often bring surprising benefits to our collective mental and physical wellbeing.

I do think in the argument that one side is more valid than the other, there is a middle ground. Work extends beyond mere income, providing essential structure and engagement that many thrive on. For older individuals, re-entering the workforce could be a beneficial ritual to mitigate isolation. Reimagining workspaces as vibrant, inclusive environments - where people, pets, and plants coexist - can foster harmony between economic imperatives, individual needs and happiness.

The benefits of remote work are evident for parents and caregivers, allowing for better work-life balance. Reflecting on my own experience, I left my job to care for my father, an option aligned more with privilege than necessity. Remote working offers a viable solution to many who simultaneously hold personal and professional responsibilities, reducing burnout and caregiver fatigue. The government is right in principle and so are the unions. As a former union solicitor, I commend their stance on this but again, it is not a case of ‘my way or the highway’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tensions remain, as seen with issues like the land registry workers' rule on returning to offices. The government's potential changes to employment rights could make flexibility a right rather than a privilege.

From my perspective as a leadership coach, the discussion should focus on collaboration rather than edicts. Businesses and workers must strive for a hybrid model that benefits both sides. The pandemic has altered our work landscape and finding a mutual arrangement can fortify community strength by enhancing individual resilience.

As we navigate these complexities, it is important to consider broader societal impacts. Shifts in working patterns present opportunities to rethink urban planning and transportation systems, decreasing congestion and environmental footprints. Moreover, embracing remote work can support decentralised communities, revitalising local economies as workers spend more time and money closer to home.