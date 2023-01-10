Minimum service levels bill is an insult to key workers - The Yorkshire Post says

The Government introduced its minimum service levels bill in Parliament, which could mean some trade union members would be required to continue working during a strike.

Downing Street says the new legislation is necessary to "protect the public". But given that we have NHS workers telling us that they’re already not in a position to protect the public during non-strike days, perhaps the Government may want to start proposing what it will do to solve the crisis in our health service.

Sticking plasters such as buying beds or offering pots of extra funding here and there is not going to be enough.

Offering to treat patients in cabins in car parks to ease the pressure on overcrowded A&E departments is hardly the sign of a healthy NHS.

Business Secretary Grant Shapps making a statement to MPs in the House of Commons, London, introducing the Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill. PIC: PA Wire

The Government needs to come up with a transformative Health and Social Care bill. At the moment, it feels as if the Government is just wishing the crisis away. That is a strategy that could land the country in even more trouble next winter.

Healthcare experts have long warned of an impending crisis that we are now witnessing first-hand.

While some of the issues in the health service can be attributed to the pandemic, there was sufficient time for the Government to implement policy that would have made the situation a lot more manageable.

As to the anti-strike legislation, the Government would have a footing on firm ground had it shown a willingness from the start to negotiate with union bosses. It represents a direct attack on workers rights and is a slap in the face for the hardworking key workers that were lauded for their heroism.

