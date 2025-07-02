Mishandling of welfare reforms have left the Government and PM exposed

The past few days have left the Government bruised after it was forced to water down its welfare reforms in order to stave off a backbench rebellion.

There are major questions over Labour’s approach to reforms. The Prime Minister was caught unawares by the scale of disquiet at the proposals put forward. Why was the Government so unprepared when it came to putting forward and delivering reforms?

That does not change the fact that the welfare system in this country needs to change. It is currently not working and is costing the taxpayer.

At Prime Minister’s Questions, the PM defended what was left of the welfare reform package, saying it will be “better for individuals, better for the taxpayer and better for the economy”.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer speaks during Prime Minister's Questions. PIC: House of Commons/UK Parliament/PA Wire

The incompetent handling of the bill has not only set back much needed welfare reform for at least the course of this Parliament but also left a major financial hole that the Chancellor must plug. It could force Rachel Reeves to raise taxes in order to balance the books without the expected savings in the welfare budget.

The Government’s authority is shot as a result of the welfare farce. This will only embolden restive backbenchers to rebel in the future.

The amount of U-turns the Prime Minister has made suggests that the Government is rudderless. The Government is at risk of falling into the same trap as the Tories did with little getting done.

