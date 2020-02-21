Mobile boost will help ensure Yorkshire’s rural communities are not left behind - The Yorkshire Post says

CONNECTIVITY is vital if our rural communities are to prosper, and so it is very much to be welcomed that North Yorkshire has won £6m for super-fast mobile communications.

There are many residents and businesses in the north of our county who can attest to the often patchy – or even non-existent – phone signals in the area, and the project will explore how vastly improved connections can boost communities.

Many rural residents and businesses can attest to pathy and non-existent phone signals.

Quickline is selected for £6m project to improve rural connectivity in North Yorkshire

The case for improved connectivity is absolutely inarguable. Poor communication networks increase social isolation, hamper health services, hinder tourism development, and can even obstruct emergency alerts such as flood warnings.

Towns and villages in our countryside can often feel that they are at the back of the queue when funds are handed out, with the lion’s share of investment going to cities.

And this is more than just unfair, it is harmful and potentially jeopardises the future of our rural communities and their economies.

‘Government does not grasp extent of rural connectivity problems’, MPs warn

One of the great problems that North Yorkshire – and other rural areas of our county – faces is creating jobs. It is impossible to build a business that employs people if there is a poor phone signal or slow broadband.

And if there is a lack of jobs as a consequence then younger people move away in search of work, weakening the social fabric of communities. Super-fast mobile connectivity is a vital step in reversing that destructive trend.

This new project will provide conclusive evidence of that, and funds should be made available to ensure none of our rural areas are left behind.