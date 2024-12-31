Mobile cancer care units are an excellent concept that make life easier for patients like me - Robert Minton-Taylor

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The other larger unit, Christine, is currently based at Airedale General Hospital, Steeton, near Keighley, West Yorkshire. She serves as an overspill for the Haematology and Oncology Day Unit (HODU) at the hospital which can receive up to a 100 patients a day.

Unfortunately for me my cancer diagnosis is terminal, but stepping inside the unit, based at Morrisons supermarket in Skipton, North Yorkshire, helps ease my worries about having chemotherapy to arrest my cancer.

The fact that Linda is just one stop from the rail station in my home village of Cononley on the edge of Yorkshire Dales National Park is a big plus. It is barely a five minute walk from Skipton rail station to the mobile unit.

Robert Minton-Taylor, 76, works in a voluntary capacity as a public governor for Airedale NHS Foundation Trust, a visiting fellow of Leeds Beckett University and a 'lived stroke advisor' for the West Yorkshire Association of Acute Trusts.

Tina Seymour, chief executive at Hope for Tomorrow, said: “Close to 70 per cent of cancer patients say that they can tolerate their treatment better on a mobile cancer care unit with over half saying it improved their chances of completing their full course of treatment.

“Our units and the NHS nursing teams who staff them drive out to locations such as community hospitals or supermarket car parks and can treat an average of 20 patients a day in each unit.

“As patients don’t need to make long trips to the hospital they save time, travel costs and parking fees.

“At the hospital they may have long walks or experience long waits when they arrive for their appointments, but on a unit there is no waiting.

“Better still, being treated locally with other local patients often builds a sense of togetherness and community on the units, resulting in a relaxed and friendly treatment environment.”

Hope for Tomorrow charity (hopefortomorrow.org.uk) was founded in 2002 by the motorsport couple Christine and David Mills. Mr Mills was diagnosed with cancer of the spine.

The challenge of the long, frequent and uncomfortable travel to and from hospital from his rural Gloucester home inspired the idea for Hope for Tomorrow to provide the world’s first mobile cancer care unit in 2007 to serve patients throughout Gloucestershire.

The charity now has a fleet of 13 mobile cancer care units, each accompanied by a nurse support vehicle and is partnered with 10 NHS trusts across the UK.

Last year (2023/24) over 26,700 patient visits across 42 community locations were served by Hope for Tomorrow.

The units have reportedly saved patients an average of 2.5 hours per visit and 50 per cent of patients have saved over £6 in travel and/or parking expenses per visit.

The Airedale Hospital staff rotate between HODU and the Hope for Tomorrow units.

So as a patient you are receiving exactly the same excellent care as you do in the hospital.

It’s just the atmosphere in the mobile units, with just four or six seats inside which makes it a calming and relaxed experience.

Being greeted by your first name and offered a place to sit and hang your coat helps calm any nerves you have.

My terminal diagnosis was for me the day the earth stood still.

The cancer had spread from my prostate to my lower spine, hips, chest cavity and lymph nodes.

Shocking though the diagnosis was for me, my wife Caroline and my sons, my treatment on the Hope for Tomorrow units has been a source of comfort and reassurance at a time of great stress for our family.

My weekly visits to the mobile units has led to friendships with fellow patients and the staff.

We have formed a unique bond which only those of us who have gone through the rigors of cancer treatment can understand. It’s our secret club.

Even for patients like me, it’s comforting to know that a fine charity like Hope for Tomorrow exists to bring care to the community, rather than the community having to come to it.

Especially important in a rural environment such as mine in North Yorkshire where public transport can be at best a bit hit and miss.

Hope for Tomorrow is such a brilliant well executed concept that you wonder why the idea has not been adopted by other service providers in rural areas, especially for those without access to a car.