Money for victims of the family trust scandal from building societies is welcome

There’s a reason why a lot of consumers trust building societies with their money over other financial institutions. The reputation they have as member-owned organisations is robust.

The recent Philips Trust scandal, in which several mutuals including Leeds Building Society became entangled, threatened to erode that most precious commodity - trust.

That is why building societies repaying more than £40m to customers who were victims of the investment scandal which put their life savings and homes at risk should be welcomed.

Nottingham Building Society has announced it has paid £11.2m to customers affected by the Philips Trust scandal, following Leeds Building Society revealing last week it had paid out £10.3m.

The Yorkshire Post has heard first-hand the stories of how many unsuspecting customers were given a false sense of security by the presence of unregulated advisers inside building society branches, who sold them family trusts linked to properties and investment schemes for their savings which then became mired in financial complications.

It left many affected fearing they would lose everything.

Thanks to the resilience and bravery of campaigners in coming forward and sharing their stories with The Yorkshire Post, money has been rightly returned to victims despite the building societies having no legal or regulatory obligation to do so.

They could have dug their heels in and hidden behind technicalities, as we have seen so often in other sectors in the face of scandal. But that would have only done lasting damage to the relationship mutuals have with their customers. It is a lesson that other sectors could learn from.