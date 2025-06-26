Moral duty to ensure there is sufficient support for veterans up and down the country
Regional inequalities should not be a factor when it comes to how veterans are treated. That is why the launch of the Northern pilot of Valour is greatly welcomed.
The £50m investment programme will look to provide better support services for veterans across the UK.
Veterans often face complex challenges when reintegrating into civilian life. Too often they are met by a web of complexities and little to no support to help them overcome them. Given the sacrifices that they make to keep the country safe, the least they should expect is help for them and their families to find guidance and support.
With Yorkshire home to the largest British Army base in the world, Catterick Garrison, housing thousands of personnel, the programme should be viewed as a positive as it can only bring benefit to people who serve the nation.
The office will compile data of veterans needs and services and use it to drive policy. This data driven approach is to be embraced as it will provide greater clarity. It will then coordinate with charities, local authorities, and organisations to facilitate a wide range of services in housing, employment etc.
There is a need for better understanding and it is just as important that there is a move away from seeing things through the lens of Whitehall.
Veterans up and down the country are risking their lives. And up to this point they have not been provided adequate support.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.