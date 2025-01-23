More evidence that the Government has got it wrong with the family farm tax

The latest data from the Office of Budget Responsibility (OBR) just adds to the mounting evidence that the Government has plainly got it wrong when it comes to the family farm tax.

Inheritance Tax (IHT) changes will punish farmers and for what? So that the Treasury can make £500m by 2029? That is a trifling amount, especially when you consider the anguish that agricultural families are being put through.

When you take into account the fact that the nation’s food security is at stake, it makes the move to penalise farmers even more ridiculous. It’s a case of biting the hand that feeds.

What really is striking is the idea that there are still question marks over the data. Farming communities have not been consulted around the changes.

A protester holds a Union flag as he stands on a tractor during a protest over the changes to inheritance tax (IHT) rules. PIC: Andrew Matthews/PA Wire

As Victoria Vyvyan, says, “Ministers have repeatedly said that the OBR had certified their claims, but the truth is that the OBR themselves say there is a high degree of uncertainty as to how much money will be raised, if any at all.”

The uncertainty that has been created is leading to investment being withdrawn by farmers and small businesses, which flies in the face of the Government’s supposed goal of economic growth.

Farmers are not just crucial for food security but they’re also custodians of the countryside. Families that have roots going back for generations. They will be key to fighting climate change.

The anger at IHT changes is widespread and if the Government thought it would subside, then it was wrong.

There is no denying that the Government has to balance the books and the scale of the task it faces in doing so.