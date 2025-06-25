More needs to be done to compensate victims of the Post Office Horizon scandal
That is why it is disappointing that the Public Accounts Committee has found that the Government has taken insufficient action to ensure that all entitled to compensation from the Post Office scandal have applied for it.
Many current and former postmasters affected by Horizon IT failings and associated miscarriages of justice are not yet receiving fair and timely compensation.
Compensation for postmasters impacted by the Horizon scandal should have been a day one policy for this Government. Tackling it would have been universally popular amongst the electorate.
But instead of grabbing the opportunity to deal with it in a first class manner, as it stands the approach is not even second class.
As Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP, chair of the Committee, says: “The Post Office Horizon scandal was one of the UK’s worst ever miscarriages of justice. Thousands of people were failed deeply by the system. This Committee would have hoped to have found government laser-focused on ensuring all those eligible were fully and fairly compensated for what happened.”
This lack of focus could see some postmasters miss out on compensation and that would be deplorable given the injustice that they have already suffered.
