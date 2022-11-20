More needs to be done to help young people with learning difficulties into work - The Yorkshire Post says

Tightness in the labour market is hurting the economy with a surge in retirements and long-term sickness one of the factors behind inflation.

The country needs to gear up its economy if it is going to come out of the recession and recover quickly. For that to be the case all parts of the labour market need to be operating efficiently.

That is why the new programme to help young people suffering from learning difficulties and autism launched by Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust, Barnsley College and Barnsley Council is to be welcomed.

It will see young people gain vital work-based learning opportunities and experience in a number of different roles with Barnsley Hospital, in partnership with DFN Project Search, to help them secure meaningful long-term paid employment.

The interns are students of Barnsley College. PIC: Tony Johnson

The interns, who are students of Barnsley College’s Learning for Living and Work Department which supports students with additional needs, will be given extensive training and be taught competitive, transferable skills as part of the programme.

The number of young adults with learning disabilities in employment is “shockingly low”, according to Richard Jenkins, chief executive of Barnsley Hospital NHS Foundation Trust. This has to change. It isn’t just about the wider economy but also about providing equal opportunities to everyone.