More than levelling up is going to be needed to give ethnic minorities an equal chance - Dr Mohammed Ali

This was brought home to me at the weekend with the publication of a new report published by the Fairness Foundation, warning that Britain will become more unequal over the next five years with growing inequality in housing, poverty and the north-south income divide.

The thinktank says the next government must take decisive action to tackle all these issues or risk fuelling support for far right organisations. It’s a stark reminder of the huge challenges that lie ahead if we are to live in a country that genuinely offers opportunities for everyone no matter what their background, or where they live.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A recent YouGov study examining voting behaviour ahead of the general election, along with key issues and attitudes, among the UK’s ethnic minority groups, made for interesting reading. Rather than lumping all ethnic minority groups together, the results were broken down into specific groups – Black, Indian, Pakistani and Bangladeshi, those of mixed race, and other ethnicities.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after calling a general election outside 10 Downing Street in May. PIC: Stefan Rousseau/PA Wire

The single most important issue for each of these groups was the cost of living crisis. As an organisation that works on the frontline to support disadvantaged communities, it’s something that we at QED Foundation are all too familiar with.

Levelling up was a big slogan for the Conservatives in the 2019 election and struck a chord with many voters. It became a government policy with Rishi Sunak saying its aim was to “to create jobs, drive growth, and make sure that people feel enormous pride in the places that they call home.”

There has been a lot of talk about levelling up in the run-up to this election but it’s not just deprived neighbourhoods that have been left behind. As part of a 200-strong network of not-for-profit organisations and academics working on behalf of the UK’s two million people of Pakistani heritage, we are increasingly concerned by the lack of emphasis on the needs of communities that are disadvantaged by their ethnicity, nationality, or faith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

To a certain extent, levelling up would help British Pakistanis because they are three times more likely to live in the 10 per cent most deprived neighbourhoods than white British people. But it will not address the wider structural issues that trap families in poverty, blight the prospects of our young people, and condemn so many of the older generations to years of ill health.

That is why we are calling on the next government to adopt a much broader approach to tackling social and economic inequalities – one that also meets the specific everyday needs of our communities. We want to see it work with the private, public and third sectors to ensure that not only British Pakistanis, but all ethnic community groups, have an equal chance of being appointed to any post, regardless of sector or level.

Like many other charities all over the UK, QED Foundation has spent decades helping people from disadvantaged ethnic minority backgrounds to gain the skills, qualifications, experience and confidence to succeed in the job market. But we are almost unique in being one of the few organisations to also engage with employers.

One of our key objectives has long been to increase the ethnic diversity of people in key decision-making roles, because you can’t be what you can’t see.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

So our message to the next government is crystal clear. We urge it to help our young people to continue closing the gap in educational attainment compared to their peers in other ethnic groups – and remove the barriers that so often prevent them from going on to fulfil their potential in the workplace. We would be happy to work alongside it to build trust and dialogue with public services like the police and criminal justice system.

And we ask it to take a holistic approach to tackling the health inequalities faced by British Pakistanis – and many other ethnic minority communities – that recognises the impact of socioeconomic circumstances and cultural backgrounds on individual well being.

There are grounds for optimism. In 2023, an international study, led by Queen's University Belfast and based on extensive research and data from the 2021 census, found that England and Wales are less ethnically segregated than they have ever been. This shows me that we have made giant strides in the 35 years since I set up QED Foundation.

We will be watching with great interest to see how the new government gets to grips with these challenges and whether they really do have the interests of the UK’s disadvantaged ethnic communities at heart. Five years down the road we don’t want to be asking the next government to do what the last one failed to address, because by that time it might be too late.