More warning signs that current SEND support is not fit for purpose

The country finds itself in the midst of a special education needs and disabilities (SEND) crisis and it is evident that the current approach is simply not working.

Too many children face long waits for proper provisions to be put in place. Often these are delays that can and should be avoided.

The delays only serve to heighten the anxiety that a lot of parents face when their child is showing signs that they need SEND support. Not to mention that the failure to make timely interventions is setting these children back even further.

As the report from the Institute for Public Policy Research (IPPR) points out, the current approach to supporting children with special educational needs is no longer fit for purpose.

Less than half of Education, Health and Care Plans (EHCPs) were issued within the statutory time limit of 20 weeks, last year. For one in 14 young people, the wait was longer than a year. Over half of young people in Leeds wait more than a year for their EHCPs. This is simply not good enough.

Relying on EHCPs means funding and resources are taken away from early intervention in mainstream schools.

It’s important to understand the reasons for the rise in the number of children with SEND needs. Awareness of SEND needs is better now than it was before. While Covid and poverty are also playing a part in the rise.

The IPPR report’s recommendation of creating a new Additional Learning Support system that would see schools deliver support at schools should be given serious consideration.

And the think tank is right to call for investment in teacher training and SEND professionals so that the emphasis is on early intervention.