Morrisons deserves praise for spreading Christmas cheer - The Yorkshire Post says
The work of Bradford-based supermarket Morrisons on trying to soften the pain of inflation for consumers should not be overlooked.
The retail giant has shown that it can be a successful business while also not forgetting the people that matter.
Morrisons’ latest decision to cut prices on some of its most popular Christmas products to cope with the cost of living crisis will no doubt spread some welcome Christmas cheer at a time when people need it most.
“We understand that our customers are having to make tough choices at the moment about what items to put in their baskets and so we are working hard to help them when it comes to their festive grocery shopping,” David Potts, chief executive of Morrisons, says.
It is a move that should be applauded, showing a Yorkshire firm doing business in the right manner.