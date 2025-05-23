Mounting evidence that social care cannot wait for another review
Predictably there is a clamour for more funding from all quarters ahead of the Chancellor’s spending review. But the challenges that social care faces cannot go on unaddressed.
Inflation, an aging population and workforce recruitment and retention are all immediate risks to a sector that has long been the Cinderella of the healthcare sector. It inhibits the sector’s ability to deliver preventative care. Provider instability is already threatening the level of care that adults, who need it, get.
While the Government’s launch of a review into social care should not be dismissed out of hand, what this statement shows is that there is a need for an immediate fix to the crisis engulfing the sector.
As the leaders say “resolving the long-term requires stability in the short-term and strong foundations from which to take forward meaningful reform”.
There is no denying Baroness Casey’s credentials when it comes to conducting the review. She will do a thorough job. But there are questions over the timeline. The review is expected to publish its initial report in 2026. Then it will conclude in 2028.
Given the warnings there may be nothing left to salvage if the Government is not careful. And the problems that have beset the healthcare system will only be exacerbated.
Meaningful funding for social care in the spending review would be a strong signal from the Government that it is taking the issue seriously and not kicking it into the long grass.
