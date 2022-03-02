MPs stand with Ukraine in show of unity as pressure grows for tighter sanctions against Putin’s oligarchs – The Yorkshire Post says

This was further reflected by Boris Johnson’s exchanges with colleagues – a shared view that Vladimir Putin has committed war crimes; frustration that Nato cannot do more militarily as Russian tanks near Kyiv; concern that sanctions against Kremlin oligarchs are not robust enough and admiration for the courage shown by Ukrainians in the past week.

And while there were political differences, at least they were debated in a conciliatory spirit – a democratic right denied to ordinary Russians, who are already paying a heavy price for their tyrant’s warmongering, and which Putin wants to deny to Ukraine and, potentially, other sovereign countries.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves 10 Downing Street, London, with Ambassador of Ukraine to the UK Vadym Prystaiko, to attend Prime Minister's Questions at the Houses of Parliament.

Yet what Putin’s inhumanity continues to miscalculate is the world’s humanity from brave Ukrainians giving up their lives in the struggle for freedom; the kindness of strangers across eastern Europe as they embrace refugees – and the generosity of people across Britain supporting the relief efforts now underway.

These collective efforts, encapsulated by last night’s service at Bradford Cathedral, do continue to offer a ray of hope to Ukraine that is every bit as powerful as the vibrant blue and yellow colouring on the war-torn country’s flag which has come to symbolise the West’s solidarity. For, while world leaders, and global institutions, do find themselves in an invidious, even impossible, position, they should, in turn, draw strength from the public’s unflinching response to the bravery of the Ukrainian resistance.

