Multi-agency approach needed to tackle the complex issue of long-term unemployment

The trailblazer pilot scheme to get 10,000 people in South Yorkshire back into work is to be lauded and should be backed by the Government with sufficient funding. But there are myriad reasons for people being out of work and therefore reducing unemployment will not be easy.

The current benefits system is failing across the country. Tough rhetoric on unemployment and cuts to benefits have not yielded better results in many areas.

Left behind communities are often stuck in a downward spiral, leading to a poverty of aspiration from one generation to the next.

A recent report by Barnsley Council, chaired by former Health Secretary Alan Milburn, criticised the "chaotic mess" of multiple initiatives to get economically inactive people back to work.

An image of a Job Centre Plus shop. PIC: Chris Ison/PA Wire

It also took aim at the misguided focus on toughening up benefit rules instead of tackling root causes of why people are out of work such as ill health.

The Government needs to acknowledge the need for better health outcomes in areas of deprivation. If people are suffering from ill health then no matter how much benefits are tightened, they will simply not be able to return to work.

That is not to say that all who are out of employment are legitimately unable to work. There are those who treat it as a lifestyle choice.

But there is a need to break the generational link. Younger generations that feel like they have nothing to look forward to are not at fault - they are simply a product of their environment.

Long-term unemployment is a complex issue that requires a joined-up multi-agency approach that brings together various expertise.