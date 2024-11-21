Multi-agency approach needed to tackle the complex issue of long-term unemployment
The current benefits system is failing across the country. Tough rhetoric on unemployment and cuts to benefits have not yielded better results in many areas.
Left behind communities are often stuck in a downward spiral, leading to a poverty of aspiration from one generation to the next.
A recent report by Barnsley Council, chaired by former Health Secretary Alan Milburn, criticised the "chaotic mess" of multiple initiatives to get economically inactive people back to work.
It also took aim at the misguided focus on toughening up benefit rules instead of tackling root causes of why people are out of work such as ill health.
The Government needs to acknowledge the need for better health outcomes in areas of deprivation. If people are suffering from ill health then no matter how much benefits are tightened, they will simply not be able to return to work.
That is not to say that all who are out of employment are legitimately unable to work. There are those who treat it as a lifestyle choice.
But there is a need to break the generational link. Younger generations that feel like they have nothing to look forward to are not at fault - they are simply a product of their environment.
Long-term unemployment is a complex issue that requires a joined-up multi-agency approach that brings together various expertise.
If the Government is serious about its ambition to grow the economy then it needs to get a grip on long-term unemployment.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.