Multiculturalism is not a recent imposition but an enduring fact of British life - Matt Bromley

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Our language, our food, our music, even our DNA carry the marks of those who arrived here, settled here, and helped shape this land we proudly call home.

And so, when people tell us immigration is a threat to our way of life, that migrants undermine our identity or our prosperity, we must pause and ask: what does it really mean to be British?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

No nation, however wealthy, can throw open its borders. Unmanaged immigration puts pressure on housing, hospitals, schools, and transport. People who enter the country illegally - whether by overstaying visas, arriving in small boats, or through people-smuggling routes - are often left vulnerable, exploited by gangs, and cut off from legitimate employment. That creates a shadow economy and undermines trust in the rule of law. Moreover, when the system is abused, it erodes public confidence in immigration as a whole, making it harder to build consensus for the legal routes that Britain does need.

A Union flag hung on a lamppost near the Britannia International Hotel in Canary Wharf, London. PIC: Yui Mok/PA Wire

So yes: we must have firm, fair border controls. We must enforce the rules we set, and we must invest in infrastructure to match population growth. To pretend otherwise is naïve.

But legal immigration, when controlled, is not a burden; it’s a boon. Our hospitals rely on migrant doctors, nurses and care workers. Our farms, factories and hospitality businesses depend on migrant labour to put food on our plates and keep the economy turning.

Migrants contribute more in taxes than they take out in services, particularly when they’re young, skilled and in work. Migrants help fill labour shortages, boost innovation, and keep our ageing society afloat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And what of our culture? Imagine Britain without curry or croissants, reggae or raga, and carnival or Chinese New Year. Far from eroding our national identity, immigration has helped forge it. And then there is asylum. Some say we should turn our backs on those who come here fleeing war or persecution. But Britain has a proud record of offering sanctuary - to the Huguenots, the Kindertransport children, Ugandan Asians. These refugees did not diminish Britain; they enriched it.

Of course, the asylum system needs reform. Cases must be processed more quickly, backlogs reduced, and support made more sustainable. But the principle that we should offer safety to those in peril is not just a legal obligation under international treaties; it is a moral duty. Let us also remind ourselves that Britain has never been insular.