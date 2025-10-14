Multiculturalism is not a recent imposition but an enduring fact of British life - Matt Bromley
Our language, our food, our music, even our DNA carry the marks of those who arrived here, settled here, and helped shape this land we proudly call home.
And so, when people tell us immigration is a threat to our way of life, that migrants undermine our identity or our prosperity, we must pause and ask: what does it really mean to be British?
No nation, however wealthy, can throw open its borders. Unmanaged immigration puts pressure on housing, hospitals, schools, and transport. People who enter the country illegally - whether by overstaying visas, arriving in small boats, or through people-smuggling routes - are often left vulnerable, exploited by gangs, and cut off from legitimate employment. That creates a shadow economy and undermines trust in the rule of law. Moreover, when the system is abused, it erodes public confidence in immigration as a whole, making it harder to build consensus for the legal routes that Britain does need.
So yes: we must have firm, fair border controls. We must enforce the rules we set, and we must invest in infrastructure to match population growth. To pretend otherwise is naïve.
But legal immigration, when controlled, is not a burden; it’s a boon. Our hospitals rely on migrant doctors, nurses and care workers. Our farms, factories and hospitality businesses depend on migrant labour to put food on our plates and keep the economy turning.
Migrants contribute more in taxes than they take out in services, particularly when they’re young, skilled and in work. Migrants help fill labour shortages, boost innovation, and keep our ageing society afloat.
And what of our culture? Imagine Britain without curry or croissants, reggae or raga, and carnival or Chinese New Year. Far from eroding our national identity, immigration has helped forge it. And then there is asylum. Some say we should turn our backs on those who come here fleeing war or persecution. But Britain has a proud record of offering sanctuary - to the Huguenots, the Kindertransport children, Ugandan Asians. These refugees did not diminish Britain; they enriched it.
Of course, the asylum system needs reform. Cases must be processed more quickly, backlogs reduced, and support made more sustainable. But the principle that we should offer safety to those in peril is not just a legal obligation under international treaties; it is a moral duty. Let us also remind ourselves that Britain has never been insular.
Multiculturalism is not a recent imposition but an enduring fact of British life. Our so-called ‘national traditions’ are themselves hybrids, born of centuries of exchange. To rail against immigration is, in a sense, to rail against history itself. It is unpatriotic. So, let us fly the flag of St George, itself a symbol of multiculturalism, named in honour of a Roman solider, not as an emblem of racism or fear, but as an ensign of inclusivity and hope. Matt Bromley is CEO of bee and Chair of the Building Equity in Education campaign. He’s the author of numerous non-fiction books on education and leadership, the latest being Why School Doesn’t Work for Every Child, and one novel, Mother Fear.