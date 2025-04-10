Music tells the stories of the war effort as part of the VE Day anniversary - Carl Les

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This was organised by the North Yorkshire Music Service, supported by the service from York, to mark the 80th Anniversary of VE Day which will be in a month`s time. We had hoped to do this on the 75th Anniversary, five years ago, but this fell through because of Covid restrictions at the time.

For the first time we were joined by schools from York, reciprocating an invitation for North Yorkshire schools to sing in York Minster earlier in the year. Both music hubs are joined together now and are working to put on joint events. This was the finale to the successful career of Ian Bangay, Head of North Yorkshire Music Service, before he retires in the summer.

It was impressive to hear, and then also to see in marching order, the Band of the Grenadier Guards. One of 14 regular Army bands in the British Army, it was formed in 1685 at the request of Charles II. Drawn from musicians in the Royal Corps of Army Music, one of the trumpeters on stage was George Hirst, a former North Yorkshire schoolboy who was a member of both our County Big Band and County Orchestra.

Carl Les is the leader of North Yorkshire Council. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

The performance of our children was always enthusiastic and at times stunning. Soloist Sarah King (violin) was as good as any top flight professional musician in her rendition of the haunting theme music from Schindler’s List . This inclusion was a reminder that war is not only fought by soldiers in uniform, but also by civilians.

Eric Coates’ Calling All Workers, known popularly as Workers’ Playtime, helped in the memory of the war effort in the factories and the fields. In the Remembrance section, accompanied movingly by the music we hear every year in November, photos of forebears of many of the children present were shown on screen with their roles. Not all were in uniform, although many were, but nearly all were ‘greats’ – great grandparents, great uncles and great aunts – shouting out for me at least that with the exception of the localised conflict in the Balkans, and until Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, Europe has not suffered a land war for eight decades.

Looking at the Guards, there was a mix of the older, and the very young at the start of their careers. The older ones had campaign medals proudly worn. The younger ones had none, but let`s hope they will not need to earn them, especially not Ukraine Medals, Polish Stars, Baltic Campaign Medals.

The Guards play for free, subject only that there be a link to charity, and on this occasion fittingly it was the Army Benevolent Fund. I’m very proud that North Yorkshire Council made a significant contribution to the costs of staging the event. The Music Service is not a service we have to provide, but it is one we should cherish.

In a few weeks the Executive Committee will need to make a decision to support a property initiative, or not. Without wanting to predetermine what my colleagues will do we have had an early sight of what the report will present to us. This concerns the Old Grammar School in Richmond. The volunteer group known as the Richmond Building Preservation Trust have a track record of successful achievement with the operation of the former railway station on the St Martin’s side of Mercury Bridge over the River Swale.

They now want to take on the task of renovating, and repositioning, if not physically, the old school buildings. In a nod to probably its most famous alumni, Lewis Carroll, they want to create “a school of imagination, where creativity meets curiosity”. Create - Collaborate - Inspire are the themes used to repurpose, whilst preserving, the buildings. An active offer is proposed, to counter the perceived need amongst many of our young folk that they need to travel away from rural North Yorkshire to find the creative offers in the bright lights of big cities.

Active training in hospitality, cooking and serving food, is being considered, something I know colleagues in my former industry will welcome.

One unique proposition is an Art Vault, glass surround but high security, where some of the most valuable paintings in the realm, or further afield, could come on their holidays so to speak for us to enjoy more locally than having to go to London or beyond. Perhaps a JMW Turner from his Yorkshire tour could come on tour, even a Turner Prize winner.

I don’t know what my colleagues and I will make of the report when it comes, but it is certainly an exciting proposition that will require many millions of pounds of external funding to deliver, but is certainly worthy of our consideration. We will be making the decision at one of our peripatetic Executive meetings, actually in Richmond.