My father deserved to be treated with more dignity after suffering from dementia - Fran Ferris

She had access to specialist nurses, regular appointments, the care was literally off the chart, so why isn’t it the same for dementia?

In comparison my father’s care last year was diabolical, suffering from dementia but also kidney and heart failure.

Last summer he needed to be moved to hospital and as there was no hospital transport available, we had to try and get him in the car. This literally meant him walking 2-3ft from the house, which was difficult enough, but as it was witnessed by the district nurse, she changed his notes to ‘mobile’.

Fran Ferris is a director at The Yorkshire Care Alliance.

This resulted in her cancelling much needed support for him, as whilst in a palliative situation, he wanted to remain at home and couldn’t without home care support.

However, the care he received at home was not much better and whilst I know my dad was not easy to speak to at the best of times, he deserved better.

We saw carers literally poking their head round the door asking if he needed anything, without properly checking anything. No questions about has he eaten, not checking his medication or if he was even comfortable. There is a complete lack of co-ordination and no compassion whatsoever.

Care is a big part of my life, as one of the projects I am currently working on is video calling software for people with dementia or learning disabilities. ‘Family phone’ has a user-friendly interface and is designed for people who struggle with conventional video software.

Recently at a conference for the Yorkshire Care Alliance (YCA), I met Michael Short from PBS Centre of Excellence for Positive Behaviour Support (PBS) and discussed the issues I was facing with him.

The work he did resonated so much in terms of how my dad needed to be treated and how his sometimes-aggressive behaviour should be dealt with. How PBS works, and how it is led by the person being cared for. Having control over who cares for you and giving the individual respect and treating them as an individual. It was a genuine lightbulb moment, and a completely person-centred approach. I was literally blown away at the work the YCA are doing trying to educate, inform and collaborate.

There are so many challenges within care, that an organisation such as this is playing such an important role, and it was great to be part of the conference. Pulling providers together for free advice and training. Trying to provide more efficient care, sharing ideas and collaborating across the sector.

After then speaking with Chair for the YCA Angela Fletcher, I decided I wanted to support them and joined as a director. There are so many challenges in care and if I can play a part in improving things for everyone, I want that opportunity.

Everyone should have access to the same level of care, regardless of the condition they have, and dementia should be treated as seriously as cancer.

It is hard enough when the individual doesn’t understand what is happening to them anymore, and is no longer capable of making their own decisions, or responding appropriately.