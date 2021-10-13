My four-hour round-trip to nearest Virgin Money branch – Yorkshire Post Letters

Virgin Money's branch closures continue to attract criticism.

VIRGIN Money have wasted no time in closing more bank branches after taking over Yorkshire Bank.

In the Leeds area this includes the branch in Horsforth. Virgin Money argue that this is because more customers are switching to internet and telephone banking.

This is absolute rubbish! There are nearly always long queues for teller transactions at the Horsforth branch.

The truth is that Virgin Money are deliberately closing branches to force people to switch to other forms of banking as they can reduce their workforce and thus increase profits for their shareholders.

Branches I have previously used that are now closed include Yeadon, Ilkley, Guiseley and Headingley.

Virgin Money have told me that after Horsforth closes my nearest branch will be in Pudsey. To get there on public transport from my home would involve a round trip of around four hours.

The only other solution they offer is using the Post Office, but the two nearest branches to me have closed and the one in Horsforth already has long queues of customers.

This is so typical of how little consideration this bank has for its customers.