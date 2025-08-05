My mission is to use devolution to make a real difference to people’s lives in West Yorkshire - Tracy Brabin

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In 2025, West Yorkshire is thriving. With Bradford City of Culture showcasing the incredible vibrant talent and energy we have across our region. Performances and creations from critically-acclaimed artists and internationally-renowned cultural institutions, as well as our school children and community groups. We have put on a show unlike any other and there’s still much more to enjoy in the coming months.

We are also the home of some of the country’s most innovative businesses, including our world-leading health sector. Leeds is the number one location for tech start-ups and our region has the fastest growing financial sector outside of London with our ‘Northern Square Mile’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And a key ingredient to that success is the character of our people. We are grafters. West Yorkshire is home to a diverse talent of over 2.4 million hard-working people, including leaders, innovators, entrepreneurs and creatives.

Tracy Brabin, Mayor of West Yorkshire, on stage helping to officially launch this years Pontefract Liquorice Festival. PIC: James Hardisty

We are all proud to be from Yorkshire, but too often we don’t shout about our strengths, our successes and our creativity. I am determined to change that and big up Yorkshire everywhere I go, from New Delhi to New York.

Devolution is giving us the power to back those strengths, to build on those successes and encourage that creativity. Empowering communities to make changes for the better and ending the one size fits all approach from Whitehall.

As a working-class lass from Batley who grew up in a council house, I know first-hand how important it is to have good quality housing, the right skills to get a good job and to have money not only to get by but to enjoy life. My mission as Mayor is to use devolution to make a real difference to people’s lives. To improve housing, access to skills and put more money in people’s pockets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We have made great strides but this is just the beginning. I was proud to welcome the Deputy Prime Minister, Angela Rayner, to Leeds in December last year to launch her plans to give more powers to communities. And just this month we saw them come to fruition with the first reading of the English Devolution & Community Empowerment Bill in Parliament.

Now that might sound like a very technical thing that has no bearing on your life, 200 miles away in Westminster. But that couldn't be further from the truth. By creating more mayors, and importantly, devolving more powers, we will be able to go further and faster delivering for people across the country. We will also have the ability to request even more powers to address the issues we have in our regions, like skills shortages affecting local businesses.

This determination to unlock more opportunities is reflective of my approach here in West Yorkshire. But we aren’t waiting for the Government, we are already delivering on my pledge to create a region that works for all.

Work is underway to transform transport across the region, with plans to take buses back under local public control, ambitions to get spades in the ground on a Mass Transit system by 2028, and a partnership approach to making the case for long-overdue investment in Yorkshire’s railways alongside my fellow mayors Oliver Coppard and David Skaith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We are prioritising this work through a vision for an integrated Weaver Network, bringing together buses, trams, trains and walking and cycling routes.

In addition, our ‘Region of Learning and Creativity’ will open up opportunities for all to get the skills they need to succeed, access to great jobs and good working conditions.

As Mayors, we know that peoples’ lives don't stop at our borders, with families living, working and travelling across Yorkshire. So, we are already collaborating to ensure that we work strategically together on shared priorities and challenges. This includes through our work with Lord Blunkett on Yorkshire’s Plan for Rail as part of our White Rose Agreement. Our ambition is to create a fit-for-purpose rail network to get people to where they are going, on a train that turns up on time and doesn’t cost the earth.

This will help unlock our ambitious plans for this region and help deliver on the government’s growth mission to put more money in people’s pockets. Here in West Yorkshire, our local growth plan could add £26bn to the economy over the next decade, creating 40,000 more jobs and another 18,000 businesses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is hugely important because it will help create more opportunities for our ambitious young people through careers in research, business and technology. We must end the notion that people must leave for London in order to get on in life and that is exactly what we are doing here in West Yorkshire by creating an environment where innovation and hard work thrives. So people know they don’t have to leave to achieve.