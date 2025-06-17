My opinion of parents who give addictive smartphones to six-year-olds couldn't be lower: Andrew Vine

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After some cajoling, the little lad pointed the finger at one of his school friends, who had found a video on his mobile phone of some unfunny comedian doing a sweary routine and showed it to his mates, who, as small children will, started repeating what they heard.

There was embarrassment all round as the culprit’s mother was informed, but amid the awkwardness, a question central to the whole episode went unasked.

What the hell is a six-year-old doing with a smartphone that lets him access completely inappropriate material?

Australia has recently enacted a groundbreaking law prohibiting individuals under the age of 16 from accessing social media platforms, marking one of the strictest regulations of its kind globally. (Photo Illustration by Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

My opinion of parents who blithely give a phone to a child of that age couldn’t be lower and I’m far from alone in that, yet it has become the norm.

Peer pressure among children to have a phone makes it hard for parents to resist the clamour from sons and daughters, and even if they block harmful content, it doesn’t safeguard against them being shown adult material by a friend who has somehow accessed it.

And however much parents pay lip-service to protecting their kids, look around and all you see are entire families glued to phones. Go into any café or restaurant and you’ll see mums and dads handing mobiles to the children to keep them quiet.

Share a bus with children on their way to or from school, and you’ll notice they don’t chatter and joke with each other any more. Each one of them is locked away in their own private world, their faces illuminated by the glow of a screen.

It is an addiction as potent as cigarettes once were for millions and taken for granted, as smoking used to be.

Childhoods are being stolen by the technology companies behind this explosion in smartphone use, and so is the happiness of too many young people.

Heartbreaking stories of children who have taken their own lives, or self-harmed, as a result of what they have seen or been drawn into via their phones continue to mount up, as does the toll of teenage mental health problems.

A striking survey by the parenting website Mumsnet found 92 per cent worried about the effect of smartphones on their children’s mental health and 83 per cent in favour of a ban on social media for under-16s.

Surveys of teachers have revealed another aspect of this same story, with pupils struggling to concentrate for long, something also illustrated last week by research from the National Literacy Trust showing how often children read for pleasure has fallen to its lowest level since the charity started tracking it 20 years ago.

Of the young people between eight and 18 questioned, only one in three said they enjoyed reading, 36 per cent lower than in the first survey in 2005.

We all know why. Reading requires concentration. The endlessly-changing short videos or social media posts found on the phone don’t, instead providing an instant burst of gratification before tempting users on to another in search of the next hit. This is textbook addictive behaviour, and wrecking children’s attention spans.

Belatedly, the government is waking up to the problem, which should be a matter of extreme concern because it is about children’s welfare. Ministers are talking about limits on their social media use, including curfews.

But it is still all talk, and far short of the decisive measures taken elsewhere, such as Australia’s outright ban on under-16s accessing social media.

The talk needs to be replaced by action. We have been sleepwalking for far too long into this smartphone addiction, with not enough thought given to the harm it can cause to young people’s development, education, ability to relate socially to others and even deal with the challenges life will throw at them.

Too many parents have a blind spot about phone use in relation to how they bring up children. They tell sons and daughters to be wary of strangers, then give them phones that allow material from goodness knows who to enter their bedrooms at night.

Ministers have displayed a wariness bordering on cowardice in dealing with influential and immensely wealthy technology giants and that needs to change if we are not to face the unthinkable prospect of a generation growing up damaged by their phone use.