Forget the gloomy headlines about UK manufacturing. Research from Austin Consultants suggests that manufacturers in Yorkshire have defied national trends over the past decade, achieving a 22 per cent surge in combined turnover (after adjusting for inflation) and a 5 per cent increase in employment since 2014.

This stands in stark contrast to the UK as a whole, where the total value of manufacturing output declined by 8 per cent over the same period.

Our region is one of just four in the entire UK where manufacturing output has outgrown inflation since 2014. This is a monumental achievement considering the economic headwinds we’ve faced: the lingering effects of the 2008 financial crisis, the impact of Brexit on trade and supply chains, and the disruptions caused by Covid-19.

Chris Iveson is the CEO of FourJaw Manufacturing Analytics.

Today, as we celebrate National Manufacturing Day – a fantastic initiative where factories nationwide open their doors to showcase the reality of modern manufacturing – I want to delve into why manufacturing growth rates in Yorkshire are more akin to powerhouses like China and India rather than the UK as a whole.

I believe there are three pivotal reasons behind this success story.

Manufacturing in Yorkshire has undergone a significant transformation in the past decade. While traditional strengths remain, there’s been a move towards higher-value industries across the region.

The biggest driver behind our regional manufacturing economy’s accelerated growth is productivity. Austin Consultants’ analysis reveals that the value of output produced per manufacturing worker has jumped by an impressive 15 per cent in the last decade, reaching an average of £216,000 per employee. This isn’t just about making more; it’s about making it more efficiently and cost-effectively than ever before.

While manufacturers in our part of the world are known for their quality, they’ve historically wrestled with competing on cost against regions with cheaper labour.

By improving productivity, our manufacturers can now win more business with keener commercial terms, all without compromising on their renowned quality or their crucial profit margins.

One of the key reasons for China’s manufacturing success is its adoption of technology. Estimates suggest that China has nearly tripled its spending on manufacturing R&D over the past ten years. A similar story is unfolding right here.

My company, FourJaw, works with hundreds of manufacturers globally, including many in our home city of Sheffield and across Yorkshire. We’ve witnessed firsthand the accelerating embrace of new technologies such as industrial IoT, robotics, and data analytics in recent years.

This adoption of technology is driving cost savings, boosting throughput, and turbocharging productivity.

South Yorkshire, in particular, has emerged as a crucial proving ground for new manufacturing technologies and techniques. This is thanks in part to work done at and around the University of Sheffield’s Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre, where manufacturing powerhouses collaborate with startups to test and accelerate the adoption of transformative new technologies.

This willingness to innovate and adopt cutting-edge technologies is steadily seeping through the wider manufacturing ecosystem.

As we mark National Manufacturing Day, I’d like to pay tribute to the innovators and pioneers within our region who have been at the vanguard of this Fourth Industrial Revolution and helped deliver progress in the face of extraordinary economic turbulence.