National Parks in North Yorkshire continue to contribute to the country’s wellbeing 75 years after legislation - George Jabbour

The name ‘National Landscapes’ was adopted last year by the family of the Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty across England and Wales to reflect the nationwide significance that these stunning places have assumed, the enormous contribution that they deliver to our nation and the aspirations that we expect from them.

In addition to the Yorkshire Dales and North York Moors National Parks, the county of North Yorkshire has two Areas of Outstanding Natural Beauty that fall entirely within its boundaries: the Howardian Hills and Nidderdale National Landscapes.

Furthermore, Natural England launched in October a consultation about designating part of the Yorkshire Wolds as an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty, which could then become a National Landscape covering sections of North Yorkshire and East Riding.

Byland Abbey in the North York Moors National Park. PIC: Tony Johnson

There have been a number of in-person and online events during this process, in which I have participated.

As a North Yorkshire Councillor for the Helmsley and Sinnington division, I represent communities that live within the North York Moors National Park and the Howardian Hills National Landscape.

My insight into the tremendous multi-faceted merits of the countryside stems from my roles as a member of the North York Moors National Park Authority and as chair of the Howardian Hills National Landscape’s Joint Advisory Committee.

The obvious rewards to society are the enhanced physical health and mental wellbeing that individuals obtain when spending time outdoors.

On top of this, there are the wider social, environmental and economic benefits acquired if more residents and visitors take advantage of what our wondrous protected landscapes offer.

Access is a key aspect of ensuring that more people enjoy the countryside. A major piece of this puzzle is the network of footpaths that provide connections, not only within protected landscapes, but also between areas inside and outside the National Parks and the National Landscapes.

One of the high-profile projects under development is the Coast to Coast National Trail. It is a walk of nearly 200 miles between St Bees on the Irish Sea and Robin Hood’s Bay on the Yorkshire Coast.

Having attended the Local Access Forum meetings of both North Yorkshire Council and the North York Moors National Park, I know that this notable scheme is receiving the attention that it deserves at all levels.

Another recent successful initiative that I have championed locally is the Saint Aelred's Pilgrim Trail. This is a route of about 40 miles that links iconic churches around Helmsley. It showcases the majestic natural and historical splendour that we are privileged to have on our doorstep.

Whether it is National Parks, National Landscapes or trails, our scenic county has so much to give residents and visitors alike. As a result, the health, economic and environmental impact that North Yorkshire has on the country’s wellbeing should make us all immensely proud.