National Trust should lead litter crusade – The Yorkshire Post says

The National Trust is urging members of the public to protect wild spaces by taking litter with them after enjoying the great outdoors this summer.

Yet, as one of the primary custodians of the country’s heritage, the National Trust should be coming to the fore on this issue at a time when England’s much celebrated ‘green and pleasant land’ is at rapid risk of resmebling a rubbish tip as the new Countryside Code is ignored with such depressing regularity.

At a time when Covid has forced people to explore the ‘great outdoors’ in unprecedented numbers, it is a sad indictment on society that more effective ways need to be found to educate families about respecting the countryside and protecting wildlife – and who better than the National Trust to lead this urgent mission?

