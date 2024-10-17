Nature can be viewed like financial capital is, unless we’re careful we could go bankrupt - Tony Juniper

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

So it goes with natural capital and the extent to which we have drifted deeply into the red over the years. This is now something which poses a source of risk. The state of natural capital very much confirms the need to grow nature as a prerequisite for health, wealth and security. Indeed, with economic growth identified as an overriding national priority, it will be necessary to grow the natural assets needed to underpin that.

With 90 per cent of the world’s food reliant on just 20 species, we ignore this at our peril. Nature also provides places to relax, resources to build with and mitigation of the climate change impacts ever more visible on the planet.

In short, if we look after nature, nature will look after us, but the truth is, that we haven’t been. The web of life is in critical decline. Ninety percent of the UK’s wetlands have been lost in the modern era and over 97 per cent of lowland semi-natural grasslands have been lost in the last century, taking with them countless birds, butterflies and bumblebees.

Tony Juniper is chair of Natural England. PIC: PA

Nature is being wiped off the face of our supposedly green and pleasant land. Yet we continue to act as if we were oblivious to the warning signs from a planet that is evidently struggling.

Impacts like these exacerbate many of the most serious threats to society. Nature loss and climate change fuel one another, so losing wildlife and habitat helps drive changes to weather systems to unprecedented extremes, which in turn forces more species to flee their traditional ranges and for some to be wiped out altogether.

For years, we have taken nature for granted and taken more than it can sustainably supply. We are, in effect, running down those capital assets as we strip away nature’s ability to provide clean water and carbon storage by degrading soils, which increases water pollution and sends harmful emissions into the atmosphere, affecting human health and adding to consumer bills. Those degraded soils and lost wetlands reduce landscapes’ ability to regulate temperature, hold water and to slow the flow of rivers, amplifying flooding downstream. Not only does this cause widespread human misery, it puts businesses and services out of action and adds considerably to insurance premiums.

It’s interesting to note in the wake of Hurricane Helene, which smashed through the southern states of the United States a couple of weeks ago, how many of the properties there were uninsured because they were not deemed to be in areas prone to flood risk.

Thereby revealing a series of not only serious economic consequences, but also social ones, and the costs of degradation can be measured not only economically but in lives lost.

Almost 3000 excess deaths occurred across the UK in 2022 as a result of extreme heat and this is also seen in the impacts of agriculture with flooding causing losses to farming income in England to drop by a fifth in 2023, leading to a £1bn blow to this country’s GDP.