Nature is an asset that can help children in all communities grow up well - James Metcalfe

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week, Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson and Health Secretary Wes Streeting set out their ambition to tackle the interlinked ‘triple threat’ of rising poor mental health, persistent absence and worsening behaviour. Their intervention is welcome.

Too many children are growing up without access to nature. Disconnection has deepened at the same time as a worrying decline in children’s outcomes, with one in five children now experiencing a mental health problem. The cost of inaction is growing – as the IPPR highlighted, early mental and behavioural health struggles can have implications lasting over four decades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the North York Moors Trust, we believe nature is a positive and proactive part of the solution. That’s why we developed Stepping Stones to Nature - a practical programme using regular, meaningful nature connection to support children’s health, confidence, development and learning, especially in communities facing the greatest disadvantage.

Roseberry Topping domintates the skyline with heather in full bloom on Great Ayton Moor near Stokesley in the North York Moors National Park. PIC: Tony Johnson

We worked in schools serving proud communities that fall within the top 1 per cent most deprived areas in England. In these areas, 48 percent of children live in poverty, and fewer than half are school-ready by Reception. Many had little or no experience of nature. For most, school playing fields were their only regular access to green space.

Our programme delivered weekly, curriculum-enriching sessions in school grounds, using a sustained 'stepping stones' approach. This allowed children to build confidence, skills and familiarity with nature in a safe and accessible setting, before applying that learning in local community spaces and, finally, through woodland visits to the North York Moors National Park. By the end, children were confidently exploring, investigating and creating in nature.

This approach was crucial. One-off outdoor visits can be overstimulating or overwhelming for children with little exposure to the outdoors or those facing emotional and developmental challenges. Our approach gave children the tools to engage, connect and, above all, enjoy nature in a gradual and familiar way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A report from our programme released this week demonstrates the impact. Ninety per cent of children felt more confident in nature and in themselves. Eight in ten felt happier, healthier and calmer. Teachers reported better focus, improved behaviour, greater resilience and stronger friendships. Parents noticed positive changes at home in mood, wellbeing and a desire to spend more time outdoors.

This is not new thinking. Previous generations enjoyed this freedom as part of everyday life. But nature is rapidly disappearing from many children’s experiences, lost to sedentary, screen-based lifestyles. It’s why we call this work “radical common sense” — something we intuitively know is right.

Crucially, parents and teachers want more. Yet provision remains inconsistent. Nature-based programmes are too often underfunded, misunderstood, or dismissed as enrichment. In reality, our work is preventive, evidence-led and can be delivered equitably to intercept issues upstream — especially at a time when other services are stretched.

In our report, we call for government to be open-minded about the range of approaches to addressing mental health, absence and behaviour. Nature is an underutilised asset that should be more prominent in our health and education systems.