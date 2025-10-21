Neutrality cannot heal divisions, the PM must show the right kind of patriotism - Sam Sharp

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is not enough for leaders to strike a neutral pose or call vaguely for calm. Neutrality cannot heal divisions. The Prime Minister, the Labour Party and all those in positions of influence must show something greater: the right kind of patriotism. That means refusing to pit one group against another, and instead insisting that Britain’s strength lies in every community having a stake in our shared future.

Patriotism, in its truest form, demands passion - passion to confront behaviours and attitudes that corrode our society, and compassion to address the deep rifts caused by decades of inequality and neglect. Anything less is abdication.

It is not only what we say that shapes the nation, but how we say it. Language has power — it can calm or inflame, build bridges or deepen fault lines.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer departs 10 Downing Street. PIC: James Manning/PA Wire

Every public figure has a duty to use that power with care. When those in positions of trust use their platform to marginalise entire groups or play to fear, the damage is real and lasting.

Scapegoating does not solve problems; it multiplies them. It destabilises communities, fosters mistrust and leaves people feeling alienated from the very nation they call home.

The lesson of history is clear: when division is left unchecked, it spreads. It corrodes trust, weakens communities and makes reasoned debate almost impossible. The UK must not allow that to become its story.

This is a moment for clarity and courage. Leadership must be steady, principled and uncompromising in its defence of fairness. That does not mean ignoring difficult conversations or pretending that extremism does not exist. It means tackling challenges without turning neighbour against neighbour.

The British public has shown resilience before - not through the power of office, but through the strength of conscience. From the protests against the Iraq invasion to the rejection of laws such as Clause 28, people across this country have often shown greater moral clarity than those who governed them.

Our national character has always been defined by fairness, courage and integrity — by the willingness to stand up for what is right, even when it’s unpopular. That is the kind of leadership and unity Britain needs today.

The everyday lives of families in Leeds, Birmingham, Cardiff and Glasgow are proof of this truth. They are bound by the same hopes: safety, dignity and opportunity. These are not luxuries to be distributed along lines of race or faith. They are the foundations of citizenship.

The responsibility now falls on those who shape our public life. Government and opposition alike must model the leadership this country needs — leadership that refuses to tolerate prejudice, that sets a higher standard for debate, and that shows the compassion necessary to repair the harm already done.

Britain is at a crossroads. If our leaders choose to inflame, we will fracture. If they choose to heal, we will endure. The time to restore balance, perspective and genuine unity is not in the future. It is now.