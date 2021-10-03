New dawn for Yorkshire weather watchers – The Yorkshire Post says

Yet, while this region is fortunate to have one of the country’s best foremost forecasters in BBC Look North presenter Paul Hudson, it is also home to an array of amateur meteorologists whose findings enable changes in climate to be monitored by the hour.

They’re epitomised by the 30 crowdfunded weather stations that Andy Vis has set up across North Yorkshire – with NYCC now introducing 10 sites of its own so data can be used to grit roads in winter before they become impassable or identify areas susceptible to flooding when the rain falling across the Dales and Moors is relentless. And, if this enthusiasm helps the area to weather the next meteorological storms, as opposed to political ones like Hurricane Boris, then so much the better.

Andrew Vis runs 30 weather stations in North Yorkshire's remotest places, enabling him to record the county's most extreme weathers. Photo: James Hardisty.

Paul Hudson is the BBC Look North weather presenter.