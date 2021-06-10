New era for Duke of Edinburgh’s Award – The Yorkshire Post says

On what would have been Prince Philip’s 100th birthday, the Do It 4 Youth competition featuring, amongst others, Yorkshire’s very own Hannah Cockroft is a very fitting way to honour the late Duke.
In many respects, this is one of the late Duke’s greatest legacies and the anecdotes, after Philip’s death in April at the age of 99, from past award recipients spoke volumes about the extent to which his scheme had changed young lives for the better around the world.
And how appropriate that the Earl of Wessex is now leading the organisation – Prince Edward and his wife Sophie have become, in their own quiet way, two of the most hard working, and respected, members of the Royal Family who also know the difference that the Duke of Edinburgh’s Award can continue to make as a force for good around the world.
