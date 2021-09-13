New film Everybody’s Talking About Jamie spotlights excellence - The Yorkshire Post Says

Dan Jarvis. PIC: Getty

This smash-hit show about a teenage drag queen started life at the city’s Crucible Theatre, and there is every likelihood that it will turn into the British film of the year, just as another set in the Steel City, The Full Monty, did a generation ago.

But more than that, this warm-hearted story about identity, passion and ambition is a celebration of our region’s especially vibrant cultural scene.

South Yorkshire Mayor Dan Jarvis is right to say that the film spotlights the excellence of our creative industries, and that can provide a springboard for economic levelling up in the region.

Let’s hope Everybody’s Talking About Jamie is a huge success.