New Government has inherited a challenging financial situation but it would have known about it before the election
Chancellor Rachel Reeves is expected to unveil a black hole in the public finances of around £20bn but to a great extent the dire situation was known prior to the election.
Paul Johnson, director of the Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS), says Labour “knew to a large degree how bad things are in terms of the public finances” before going into government.
The Chancellor could officially delay some major capital projects, it has been suggested. This will do little to inspire confidence in the Government’s ability to deliver for regions like Yorkshire.
The Government’s stated aim of growth will only be achieved if it is capable of delivering capital projects.
Road projects with cost estimates driven up by inflation and the Tories’ pledge to build or expand 40 hospitals could be postponed.
While the hospitals’ pledge was designed to make headlines until people saw through it, there are areas in the country that are desperately lacking resources when it comes to healthcare.
The Government should at the very least be looking to invest in existing hospitals that are either currently in no fit state or are falling behind.
Labour is also expected to unveil an overhaul of planning rules as it seeks to clear a path to build 1.5 million in five years.
Bringing back mandatory housing targets would be a sensible move given the housing crisis the country is facing.
But the Government must tread carefully so as not to alienate local people. It should not just be about building houses but communities.
